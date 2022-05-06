Cross Screen Media Announces Jackie Vanover as Chief Product Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cross Screen Media, a tech firm specializing in optimized local TV and CTV ad planning and measurement, announced today that Jackie Vanover has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer. Jackie brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in product management and engineering with global software companies to this new role.

Cross Screen Media Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cross Screen Media) (PRNewswire)

Jackie has a proven track record of success, including managing $600M in programmatic spend per year and executing campaigns across video, CTV, mobile, and out-of-home channels. In her new role, Jackie will lead the company's product management and user experience efforts to build solutions specific to optimizing video advertising at the local level. Local advertising is the next battleground for convergent TV, with $55B in spend this year. Cross Screen Media is hyper-focused on building technology to help local advertisers consistently maximize campaign impact.

"We are very excited that Jackie has joined our team. Jackie's expertise will be instrumental in guiding our customer-focused product strategy across our portfolio of local planning, activation, and measurement solutions. Building solutions for local advertising is a whole different ballgame than the national level, and Jackie's knowledge and experience will help us continue to add value for advertisers and networks," said Michael Beach, CEO of Cross Screen Media.

Jackie previously served as Vice President, Product Management at MediaMath, an advertising technology company. Prior to MediaMath, Jackie served as Director of Product Development for the Visible World, one of the first companies providing targeted television advertising solutions for brands and agencies before being acquired by Comcast. Jackie holds a BS in Journalism from Texas Christian University and an MBA in Marketing & Management from the Stern School of Business at New York University.

About Cross Screen Media

Cross Screen Media is a marketing analytics and software company empowering marketers to plan, activate, and measure Connected TV and audience-driven Linear TV advertising at the local level. Our closed-loop solutions help brands, agencies, and networks succeed in the Convergent TV space. For more information, visit CrossScreenMedia.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cross Screen Media