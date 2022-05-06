Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital, now open

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., and LAKELAND, Fla., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) announces the opening of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland, a 50-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital located at 1201 Oakbridge Parkway. The hospital serves patients recovering from debilitating illnesses and injuries including strokes and other neurological disorders, brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, amputations and complex orthopedic conditions.

In addition to 24-hour nursing care, Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland offers physical, occupational and speech therapies to restore functional ability and quality of life. Care is provided by highly specialized nurses, therapists and physicians. The hospital features all private patient rooms, two large therapy gyms, an activities of daily living suite, a therapy courtyard, a cafeteria and a dayroom. Patients will receive a minimum of three hours per day of therapy for five days each week, access to advanced technologies and frequent visits by a Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician during their stay.

"We are excited to open this new hospital in Lakeland to help individuals recovering from major illnesses and injuries regain the strength and function needed to reach their highest levels of independence," said Sharon Hayes, CEO of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland. "This state-of-the-art hospital, combined with our team of experts and advanced technologies, will provide specialized care, close to home. We are greatly appreciative of the support we've received from the community and for the opportunity to serve as the region's trusted choice for rehabilitation."

Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Lakeland is Encompass Health's 148th inpatient rehabilitation hospital and its 16th inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Florida, with three additional hospitals expected to open in Florida this year.

About Encompass Health

As a national leader in integrated healthcare services, Encompass Health (NYSE: EHC) offers both facility–based and home–based patient care through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies. With a national footprint that includes 148 hospitals, 252 home health locations, and 99 hospice locations in 42 states and Puerto Rico, the Company provides high–quality, cost-effective integrated healthcare. Encompass Health is ranked as one of Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. For more information, visit encompasshealth.com, or follow us on our newsroom, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

