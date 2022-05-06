SDIG SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 13, 2022

NEW YORK, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG).

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Stronghold Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's October 2021 initial public offering.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until June 13, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) contracted suppliers, including MinerVa Semiconductor Corp., were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

