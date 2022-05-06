TA Associates Joins Vista Equity Partners to Accelerate Value Creation at iCIMS

Partnership aims to position iCIMS for continued growth and innovation

AUSTIN, Texas and BOSTON and HOLMDEL, N.J., May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- iCIMS, a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition solutions, today announced that TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global growth private equity firm, will invest in the Company alongside existing investor Vista Equity Partners ("Vista"). Vista, a leading global investment firm focused exclusively on enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses, first invested in iCIMS in 2018 and has since supported the Company's global growth. Vista and TA will maintain equal economic ownership in iCIMS and will partner together to further accelerate global growth and product development expansion at the Company. Susquehanna Growth Equity, which first invested in iCIMS in 2012 and made an additional investment in 2015, will continue to be a shareholder.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including a third of the Fortune 100, that employ more than 30 million people worldwide.

"iCIMS is a clear market leader in talent technology"

iCIMS powers talent transformation for more than 4,000 organizations worldwide, including CVS Health, Target, and IBM. Collectively, iCIMS customers employ more than 34 million people around the globe. Employers leverage the iCIMS Talent Cloud to attract, engage, hire and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. The company's award-winning product innovation, strong customer satisfaction and talented team members worldwide position iCIMS to continue leading the large and growing HR technology market.

Over the course of its partnership with iCIMS, Vista has enabled the company to increase its market share, expand its go-to-market strategy, increase its global customer base and strengthen its product suite through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. iCIMS is leading the market with its flagship applicant tracking system, its award-winning offer management product, and solutions to support organizations' diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. The iCIMS Talent Cloud is further bolstered by iCIMS' strategic acquisitions, including Jibe (candidate engagement), Opening.IO (AI recruiting solution), EasyRecrue (video interviewing and skills assessments), Altru Labs (employee video content) and Candidate.ID (candidate recruitment marketing automation). These value creation initiatives and transformative expansions have resulted in an approximate 60% ARR growth over this period with a 50% increase in users to over 2.5 million.

TA brings a proven track record investing in and scaling technology companies across a wide variety of sectors and geographies. Vista and TA have partnered previously to help realize the next chapter in a company's growth trajectory. Moving forward, iCIMS will leverage TA's global network and integration capabilities and continue to benefit from Vista's proven operational expertise.

"Over the last three years, we've scaled iCIMS from a North American talent acquisition solution provider to the global leader in talent technology that empowers the enterprise to transform the hiring process," said Monti Saroya, Co-Head of Vista's Flagship Fund and Senior Managing Director. "We have partnered with TA on several occasions, and we are eager to leverage our combined value-add capabilities to enhance iCIMS' unique market position and realize additional growth."

"iCIMS is a clear market leader in talent technology, helping customers navigate the increasingly competitive and complex recruiting market, one of the most pressing issues facing businesses today," said Ashutosh Agrawal, a Managing Director at TA. "We are impressed by iCIMS' continued innovation and its commitment to the customer experience, and are thrilled to partner with Vista and the iCIMS team in the Company's next phase of growth."

"We're proud of the extraordinary results we've delivered over the last few years as part of the Vista family and are excited about the next chapter of growth at iCIMS," said Steve Lucas, CEO of iCIMS. "Now more than ever, talent acquisition and retention are critical business priorities, and we look forward to partnering with both Vista and TA as we continue to innovate with world-class solutions that deliver meaningful ROI for our customers."

"Given iCIMS' unique market position, proven management team and consistent growth trajectory, we see ample opportunity for continued expansion," said Harry Taylor, a Managing Director at TA. "We look forward to working with Vista, Steve and the entire iCIMS team to promote innovation, build new solutions and execute the Company's go-to-market strategy."

Additional financial terms were not disclosed.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a leading global investment firm with more than $93 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2021. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations across private equity, permanent capital, credit, and public equity strategies, bringing an approach that prioritizes creating enduring market value for the benefit of its global ecosystem of investors, companies, customers and employees. Vista's investments are anchored by a sizable long-term capital base, experience in structuring technology-oriented transactions and proven, flexible management techniques that drive sustainable growth. Vista believes the transformative power of technology is the key to an even better future – a healthier planet, a smarter economy, a diverse and inclusive community and a broader path to prosperity. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on Twitter, @Vista_Equity.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 550 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About iCIMS, Inc.

iCIMS is the talent cloud company that empowers organizations to attract, engage, hire, and advance the right talent that builds a diverse, winning workforce. iCIMS accelerates transformation for a community of more than 4,000 customers, including 40% of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.icims.com.

