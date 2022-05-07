Calls for entries: Canton Fair in My Eye

GUANGZHOU, China, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 131st Canton Fair, which came to a successful conclusion on 24 April, attracted 536,000 overseas buyers from 228 countries and regions to register for the exhibition, boosting trade cooperation between Chinese and foreign companies.

Since its establishment in 1957, the Canton Fair has never been interrupted despite various challenges. Year after year, the Canton Fair has opened its arms to friends old and new from around the world. To preserve the cherished memories in all previous sessions, China Foreign Trade Centre (CFTC), the organizer of the Canton Fair, is calling for photos and videos themed "Canton Fair in My Eye" and welcomes everyone around the world to take part in the contest from 20 April to 15 July, 2022.

1. Entry Requirements

Anyone worldwide can enter the activity in the name of an individual or an organization. Contributions can be in either photo or video format, with a description of no more than 150 words. What you submit can be but not limited to historical, documentary or creative images and videos, and all artworks related to or showcasing the Canton Fair, especially with the following four topics: architectures, event scenes, booths and exhibits, and participants.

2. Submission

Method 1: Log into https://500px.com.cn/contest/cantonfair to register and submit;

Method 2: Email your contributions to press@cantonfair.org.cn, making sure the email is subjected "Call for Entries: Canton Fair in My Eye" and with a description of no more than 150 words. Please also include your name, organization, title and contact number in the email.

3. Awards

(1) For photo entries

Awards Bonus (RMB) Number of Winners First prize 5,000 yuan (pre-tax) 5 Second prize 3,000 yuan (pre-tax) 10 Third prize 1,000 yuan (pre-tax) 20 Merit prize 500 yuan (pre-tax) 100

(2) For video entries

Awards Bonus (RMB) Number of Winners First prize 6,000 yuan (pre-tax) 2 Second prize 4,000 yuan (pre-tax) 5 Third prize 2,000 yuan (pre-tax) 10

Apart from the winners, the remaining contributions would possibly be used in the publicity materials of the Canton Fair and be paid for the authorization of the works.

The final interpretation right of this contest belongs to China Foreign Trade Centre within the limits prescribed by law.

For more information, please call: 008620-89138085.

