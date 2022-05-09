ACEP Honors Top Performing Emergency Departments for Quality Improvement During the Pandemic

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) congratulates the emergency departments named to the Emergency Quality Network (E-QUAL) Honor Roll for significant achievement in stroke treatment or opioid use disorder quality improvement metrics and performance data sharing.

ACEP Logo. (PRNewsFoto/American College of Emergency Physicians) (PRNewsfoto/ACEP) (PRNewswire)

"The E-Qual Honor Roll represents best in class efforts by emergency departments across the country to standardize and continuously improve the quality of patient care delivered on the frontlines," said Gillian Schmitz, MD, FACEP, president of ACEP. "These leaders demonstrate that even despite the unpredictable nature of the pandemic, data-driven care transformation can enhance treatment approaches and save lives."

The 2021 Honor Roll awardees are recognized for their achievements as top performers or most improved in metrics associated with opioid-related treatment or stroke care. Opioid metrics include treatment prescribed at discharge, treatment administered in the emergency department, and take-home naloxone offered or prescribed. Recipients for stroke care initiatives demonstrated excellence in metrics associated with arrival to computed tomography (CT) scan time for hemorrhagic or ischemic stroke patients, and door-to-needle time for ischemic stroke patients.

More than 1,800 EDs and over 39,000 emergency medical providers have participated in E-QUAL collaboratives to date. Over the last seven years, E-QUAL learning collaboratives have resulted in more efficient and better care and better outcomes for patients, including:

25,000 lives saved from better sepsis care

$55,000,000 saved from fewer avoidable imaging studies and hospitalizations

30,000 fewer patients harmed by ionizing radiation

23% increase in prescribing of alternatives to opioids (ALTO)

35% decrease in opioids administered in the emergency department

2021 E-QUAL Honor Roll awardees:

Opioid Initiative

Putnam General Hospital- Eatonton, GA

Highline Emergency Physicians PLLC- Seattle, WA

Bethesda Hospital West- Boynton Beach, FL

Franklin Woods Community Hospital- Johnson City, TN

Lane Memorial Hospital- Zachary, LA

Twin County Regional Hospital- Galax, VA

Pottstown Memorial Medical Center- Pottstown, PA

Willis Knighton Medical Center- Shreveport, LA

Colorado Plains Medical Center - Fort Morgan, CO

Sentara Independence- Virginia Beach, VA

Valparaiso Medical Center- Valparaiso, IN

Northside Hospital GA- Atlanta, GA

Willis Knighton Pierremont Health Center- Shreveport, LA

Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge- Baton Rouge, LA

Ochsner LSU Monroe - Monroe, LA

Summers County ARH Hospital - Hinton, WV

Sabine Medical Center- Many, LA

Navarro Regional Hospital - Corsicana, TX

Wise Health System – Main Campus- Decatur, TX

ARH Our Lady of the Way Hospital- Martin, KY

St. Charles Medical Center Bend- Bend, OR

Tampa General Hospital- Tampa, FL

Knox Community Hospital - Mount Vernon, OH

Whitesburg ARH Hospital - Whitesburg, KY

Northwest Medical Center Springdale - Springdale, AR

Johnson County Community Hospital ICP - Mountain City, TN

Unicoi County Hospital ICP - Erwin, TN

AdventHealth Four Corners ER - Winter Green, FL

Arkansas Heart Hospital- Little Rock, AR

The Hospitals of Providence Emergency Room Northeast- El Paso, TX

Lexington Medical Center- W Columbia, SC

Thibodaux Regional Medical Center- Thibodaux, LA

Brunswick Freestanding Emergency- Brunswick, OH

CHI St Vincent Morrilton- Morrilton, AR

Acadian Medical Center- Eunice, LA

West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital- Sulphur, LA

Arkansas Heart Hospital Encore Medical Center- Bryant, AR

Abbeville Area Medical Center- Abbeville, SC

Mount Sinai Medical Center Aventura Emergency Room- Aventura, FL

Mount Sinai Medical Center- Miami Beach, FL

Our Lady of the Lake- Baton Rouge, LA

Ochsner Acadia General Hospital American Legion Post- Crowley, LA

Garnet Health Medical Center Catskills- Harris, NY

Swain Community Hospital- Bryson City, NC

Portage Hospital- Portage, IN

Chesapeake Regional Medical Center- Chesapeake, VA

Ochsner ER Marrero- Marrero, LA

Sentara BelleHarbour- Suffolk, VA

St Tammany Parish Hospital- Covington, LA

Three Rivers Med Ctr- Louisa, KY

Riverside Medical Center LA- Franklinton, LA

Morgan County ARH Hospital ICP - West Liberty, KY

Southwestern Medical Center - Lawton, OK

Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home - Gloversville, NY

Astria Toppenish Hospital- Toppenish, WA

Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center - South Williamson, KY

Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center - Hazard, KY

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital- Norfolk, VA

Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi- Oxford, MS

Jackson Health System Jackson North Medical Center - N Miami Beach, FL

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery- Blacksburg, VA

St. Vincent Dunn Hospital- Bedford, IN

Abbeville General - Abbeville, LA

Ochsner Abrom Kaplan Memorial Hospital- Kaplan, LA

Sentara Obici Hospital- Suffolk, VA

Tulane University Hospital and Clinic- New Orleans, LA

Mon Health Medical Center- Morgantown, WV

New Orleans East Hospital - New Orleans, LA

Paintsville ARH Hospital- Paintsville, KY

LewisGale Hospital Alleghany- Low Moor, VA

Astria Sunnyside Hospital - Sunnyside, WA

Hardin Medical Center- Savannah, TN

Barbourville ARH Hospital - Barbourville, KY

Freeman Hospital West - Joplin, MO

Willis Knighton South & The Center for Women's Health - Shreveport, LA

CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs- Hot Springs, AR

Ochsner Medical Center Kenner - Kenner, LA

Bethesda Hospital East - Boynton Beach, FL

Upson Regional Medical Center- Thomaston, GA

Texas Vista Medical Center - San Antonio, TX

Ochsner Medical Complex River Parishes- La Place, LA

Ochsner Medical Center West Bank - Gretna, LA

Chinese Hospital- San Francisco, CA

McDowell ARH Hospital - McDowell, KY

Bartow Regional Medical Center - Bartow, FL

LewisGale Medical Center- Salem, VA

Northwest Medical Center Bentonville - Bentonville, AR

Ochsner Medical Center North Shore - Slidell, LA

Christus Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi Shoreline- Corpus Christi, TX

Hillsdale Hospital- Hillsdale, MI

Plains Regional Medical Center- Clovis, NM

St. Vincent Randolph Hospital- Winchester, IN

Doctors Hospital of Laredo - Laredo, TX

Sycamore Shoals Hospital- Elizabethton, TN

CHI St Vincent Infirmary Medical Center Little Rock- Little Rock, AR

St. Joseph Medical Center Houston- Houston, TX

St. Charles Parish Hospital- Luling, LA

Andalusia Health- Andalusia, AL

Washington County Memorial Hospital - Potosi, MO

Memorial Health Meadows Hospital- Vidalia, GA

Sentara Princess Anne Hospital- Virginia Beach, VA

St. Bernard Parish Hospital- Chalmette, LA

Slidell Memorial Hospital- Slidell, LA

Ochsner Baptist Medical Center- New Orleans, LA

Ochsner Medical Complex Iberville- Plaquemine, LA

Ochsner University Hospital & Clinics- Lafayette, LA

Ochsner Lafayette General Orthopedic Hospital- Lafayette, LA

Stroke Initiative

Ivinson Memorial Hospital- Laramie, WY

Brunswick Freestanding Emergency- Brunswick, OH

Mid Coast Hospital- Brunswick, ME

Cheyenne Regional Medical Center- Cheyenne, WY

St. Vincent Mercy- Elwood, IN

Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center- Athens, GA

Wentworth Douglass Hospital- Dover, NH

St. Vincent Clay- Brazil, IN

Parkview Dekalb Hospital- Auburn, IN

Willamette Valley Medical Center- McMinnville, OR

Bayhealth Emergency Physicians Kent Campus- Dover, DE

Milford Regional Medical Center- Milford, MA

Parkview Whitley Hospital- Columbia City, IN

Sentara Leigh Hospital- Norfolk, VA

Hancock Regional Hospital- Greenfield, IN

SSM St. Mary's Hospital-Madison WI- Madison, WI

Rush Memorial Hospital- Rushville, IN

Bayhealth Emergency Physicians Sussex Campus- Milford, DE

St. Vincent Fishers- Fishers, IN

St. Mary's Hospital- Janesville- Janesville, WI

Crouse Hospital- Syracuse, NY

Highline Emergency Physicians PLLC- Seattle, WA

Cameron Memorial Community Hospital- Angola, IN

Sentara Independence- Virginia Beach, VA

Marshall Hospital- Placerville, CA

Highland District Hospital- Hillsboro, OH

Holy Cross Hospital - Fort Lauderdale- Fort Lauderdale, FL

Shore Memorial Hospital- Somers Point, NJ

Parkview Warsaw Hospital- Warsaw, IN

St. Vincent Indianapolis- Indianapolis, IN

Wood County Hospital- Bowling Green, OH

Carson Tahoe Health- Carson City, NV

Fayette City Mem Hospital- WA Court House, OH

St. Vincent Jennings- North Vernon, IN

St Clare Hospital Baraboo- Baraboo, WI

Parkview Regional Medical Center- Fort Wayne, IN

Parkview Noble Hospital- Kendallville, IN

Parkview Huntington Hospital- Huntington, IN

Montefiore New Rochelle- New Rochelle, NY

Fountain Valley Emergency Physicians- Laguna Beach, CA

Pottstown Memorial Medical Center- Pottstown, PA

Henry County Memorial- New Castle, IN

Suburban Hospital- Bethesda, MD

Beebe Medical Center- Lewes, DE

The American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) is the national medical society representing emergency medicine. Through continuing education, research, public education, and advocacy, ACEP advances emergency care on behalf of its 40,000 emergency physician members, and the more than 150 million people they treat on an annual basis. For more information, visit www.acep.org and www.emergencyphysicians.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP)