Camillus House unveils cooking program from FIU's Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management kitchen featuring Miami's top chefs

MIAMI, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of South Florida's most popular chefs are stepping up to a new challenge - to teach families how to create delicious dishes for under $20 that the chefs would serve in their own restaurants. The Camillus House CHEF Challenge Program, which stands for Cooking Healthy Easy Food, aims to teach under-resourced families how to a cook an affordable meal with fresh and healthy ingredients.

Each month, a well-known chef from the Miami area will teach Camillus families, who are living in permanent supportive housing, how to prepare a nutritious and tasty meal to feed a family of up to four within a limited budget. Each family receives a meal kit complete with all the ingredients they need to join the chef's virtual class and get live, step-by-step instructions.

"Unlike other online cooking classes, our classes are interactive and taught by chefs who are committed to nurturing South Florida's downtrodden. We're seeing families connect and bond, kids trying and loving new foods and healthy habits being instilled in the home," said Hilda Fernandez, CEO of Camillus House.

The idea came to program founder and Camillus House "Volunteer of the Year 2022" Stacie Archer, who turned her own struggle as a single mother of three on food stamps, into a popular food blog called Seven Plates, where she shares tips on how to budget and stretch food dollars.

As the vision grew for how Camillus House could impact more families and inspire long-term change, so did their partnerships. Camillus House enlisted the help of famed South Florida chef Norman Van Aken a James Beard Foundation "Who's Who in American Food and Beverage" winner, as CHEF Challenge culinary director, who then enlisted his high-profile colleagues.

Florida has one of the highest rates of Americans on food stamps or SNAP, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program totaling over 1 million people or 14% of the state's population. The residents Camillus House serves through the CHEF Challenge are living on a restricted income and receive the tools and case management support necessary to prosper.

"It brings such joy to my heart to do this," Archer said. "These chefs are so busy in their restaurants, creating highly-acclaimed dishes and yet they're taking time to give back to the community."

The CHEF Challenge is shot once a month and produced at the FIU Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management. The top 10 U.S. public hospitality school has been addressing food insecurity for years through both its long running food rescue efforts and its new, online Bachelor of Arts in Global Sustainable Tourism degree.

"The CHEF Challenge is another way that our school is helping to combat this issue of food insecurity, while teaching future hospitality leaders that they can help find solutions to this global issue," said Michael Cheng, dean of the Chaplin School.

FIU Media Contact:

Ivonne Yee-Amor

(305) 299-2091

iamor@fiu.edu

news.fiu.edu

@FIUNews

View original content:

SOURCE Florida International University