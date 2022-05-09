DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) today announced that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences in May 2022:

Sidoti Micro Cap Virtual Conference

Thursday, May 12 th at 11:30AM ET

Virtual Event

B. Riley 22nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Thursday, May 26 th at 1:50PM ET

The Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, California

Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer will present at both conferences and hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at these conferences. Kevin Bostick, Chief Financial Officer, will join Mr. Zeile for the B. Riley conference. The presentations will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.dhigroupinc.com .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI's investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com .

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

About DHI Group, Inc. DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI's two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technologists based on the skills requested. The Company's patent-pending algorithms manage over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow technology professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com .

