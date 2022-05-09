Gamelancer enters media off-take agreement with Playmaker to sell across their Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat channels, expanding Gamelancer media inventory to 1.175 billion monthly views

Gamelancer enters partnership to sell across Playmakers multi-channel social media network, offering Gamelancer customers increased access to GenZ consumers inventory featuring sports and gaming content, expanding Gamelancer's GenZ media offering to over 43 million followers and subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Australia

TORONTO, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is excited to announce it has partnered with Playmaker, an owned and operated network across Instagram, Tiktok and SnapChat with over 15 million followers. With over 2 million Snapchat subscribers, Playmaker's premium channels @playmaker, @sports @playmakerbetting and @playmakerhoops reach over 10,000,000 followers on Instagram alone.

(CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Playmakers growing network of owned and operated channels will contribute valuable inventory to the Gamelancer's media offering, such that brands and agencies can purchase greater access to the GenZ audience on social media beyond gaming channels. Featuring a 60/40 revenue split in favour of Playmaker, Gamelancer's media sales team will add Playmaker media inventory to its product offering, which will now total 43 million followers on Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat, over 75% of which are in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

"Gamelancer owns and operates 24 channels across Tiktok, Snapchat and Instagram, with over 28 million followers made up by the 12–26-year-old GenZ demographic. Gamelancer builds curated short-form content for global brands allowing them to advertise their products to our followers and subscribers. Banks, telcos, computer hardware, insurance companies and beyond; companies looking to sell to the GenZ audience spend budget with Gamelancer to effectively market their products. Playmaker has built a network of 15 million followers and subscribers across its owned and operated channels hosted on the same social media platforms as Gamelancer, comprised of the same GenZ demographic, however Playmaker's sports focused content provides a robust addition to the Gamelancer media offering. This partnership allows us to sell Playmaker's content alongside Gamelancer to brand partners looking to purchase diverse media inventory. Gamelancer is in the business of content creation for the GenZ audience that allows them exclusive access to their favourite brands, and the Playmaker partnership allows us to expand beyond gaming content, much the same way our acquisition of JoyBox Media has (@thejoybox on Tiktok)." – Jon Dwyer, Chairman & CEO, Gamelancer Gaming Corp

"Gamelancer has quickly built one of the largest audiences in gaming while Playmaker's been building ours in sports. Our platforms & communities are extremely complimentary. Collectively we reach hundreds of millions of Gen Z & Millennials each month. I'm so excited to build with my long-time colleague Raz Romanescu, as well as Gamelancer CEO Jon Dwyer and the rest of their talented team." - Brandon Harris, Founder & CEO, Playmaker

About Playmaker Playmaker is a sports-focused media, merchandise, and management company with over 15 million followers on social media, 30 shows on Snapchat Discover, and now more than 50 athletes & creators under management. Playmaker is focused on the come-ups & comebacks, helping athletes, artists & influencers share and monetize their stories while bringing fans closer to them through shows, brand partnerships, merchandise, press and more.

About Gamelancer Gaming Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1 billion monthly video views across its 24 owned and operated channels. With over 28,000,000 followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia, Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

