Hydrogen Infrastructure Leader GenH2 Congratulates Senior Technical Advisor Martha K. Williams for Induction into NASA Inventors Hall of Fame

Lauded Scientist, Researcher and Inventor Became Founding Member of GenH2 Leadership Team after 29-Year Career with NASA

TITUSVILLE, Fla. , May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GenH2, a leader in hydrogen infrastructure, congratulates the company's Senior Technical Advisor Martha K. Williams, Ph.D. for her recent induction into NASA's National Inventors Hall of Fame. Williams, who retired from NASA in 2018 and joined GenH2's leadership team when the company was founded in 2020, was recognized for her 29-year career at NASA where she served as the lead polymer scientist/principal investigator, and inventor at NASA, Kennedy Space Center, Florida. Williams joins a select group of 40 inventors and legends across the decades and NASA centers.

NASA's Inventors Hall of Fame is where NASA recognizes civil servant innovators who have made or are making significant contributions to our Nation by inventing new technologies. Developed during NASA's mission work, many of these technologies also benefit us here on Earth in the form of advanced products and services through technology transfer. These technologies spur economic growth, protect the planet, and even could save lives.

"We are thrilled that Martha's name has been added to this prestigious and historic list of great American scientists," said Cody Bateman, Founder and CEO of GenH2. "She is making an enormous contribution to our work on developing a broad range of technologies to address providing liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions for the marketplace that encompass multiple scales and capabilities."

Upon her induction into Inventors Hall of Fame, the NASA Technology Transfer Program lauded Williams' multiple interdisciplinary research activities which currently has seven active licenses for NASA Kennedy Space Center Technology office. Williams' twenty published patents include technologies focused on thermal insulation and management materials/systems, damage detection and repair technologies, self-healing systems, multiple smart wiring technologies, and fire and polymers.

While at NASA, Williams received many awards including the NASA Silver Snoopy Award, the R&D100 Top Technology award, a NASA Commercial Invention of the Year award, Excellence in Technology Transfer Award, NASA Turning Goals into Reality Award, NASA Silver Achievement Medal award, and an Environmental and Energy Program Award.

"I am appreciative of being inducted into this select group of inventors, and to be recognized for my research efforts on low temperature aerogel composites and switchable, adaptive thermal materials for structures and cryogenic storage and transfer," said Williams. "I am looking forward to continuing to support GenH2's CTO and Cryogenics team in providing game-changing liquid hydrogen and liquefaction technologies and systems."

About Martha K. Williams

Dr. Martha K. Williams served as a NASA Scientist for over 29 years, retiring in early 2018. Her research involved the development and evaluation of advanced polymeric and composite materials and systems for meeting NASA's spaceport and exploration technology needs. She served as the lead polymer scientist/principal investigator, and inventor at NASA, Kennedy Space Center, Florida, until January 2018. Her multiple interdisciplinary research activities included hydrogen sensing technologies, receiving a 2014 R&D 100 Top Technology award, a NASA Commercial Invention of the Year award in 2016, and Excellence in Technology Transfer Award in 2017. Williams also led research efforts on low temperature aerogel composites and switchable, adaptive thermal materials for structures and cryogenic storage and transfer. Her twenty published patents also include technologies focused on damage detection and repair technologies, self-healing systems, multiple smart wiring technologies, and fire and polymers.

A well-published author, Williams is an inventor on multiple and very diverse patents/patent applications in hydrogen sensing materials, aerogel composites, thermal insulation materials and thermal management systems, flame retardant additives, wiring detection and repair systems, damage detection systems, microencapsulation and self-healing systems, and conductive materials/systems. From the multiple inventions, her work has resulted in seven active licenses for NASA Kennedy Space Center Technology office, supporting NASA's important technology transfer mission. Her visionary thinking and creative technical expertise is continued as a founding team member in a start-up GenH2, a liquid hydrogen infrastructure solutions company. Williams has a Ph.D. in polymer chemistry from Florida Institute of Technology, a M.S. in chemistry from Northwestern State University, and a B.S. in chemistry and biology from William Carey College.

About GenH2

GenH2 is an industry leader in hydrogen infrastructure solutions. The Titusville, Florida-headquartered technology company was founded by Cody Bateman, who is widely recognized as a visionary and expert in this industry. The GenH2 team includes former NASA researchers and developers that possess decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing hydrogen solutions. GenH2 is focused on the mass production of infrastructure solutions necessary for the transition to a clean energy economy. GenH2 technology will allow safe onsite production and storage of pure liquid hydrogen, making the product accessible for everyday use. GenH2 has plans to deliver its product to hundreds of locations across the country in the coming years. Learn more about GenH2 at http://www.DiscoverHydrogen.com.

GenH2 is the leading Hydrogen Infrastructure Company with decades of experience researching, engineering, and producing technology solutions necessary for the Hydrogen Economy. Leveraging years of collaboration with the top hydrogen experts, the company focuses on the commercialization of CO2 free Hydrogen generation, liquid hydrogen storage, and dispensing. (PRNewsfoto/GenH2) (PRNewswire)

