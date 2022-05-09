MIKAEL NÄSSTRÖM APPOINTED VICE PRESIDENT, COMMERCIAL EXCELLENCE

BERWYN, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced the appointment of Mikael Näsström as Vice President, Commercial Excellence.

In this newly created role, Mr. Näsström will help drive accelerated sales for AMETEK by leading company-wide commercial excellence initiatives and managing global corporate marketing. Adept at developing and implementing commercial continuous improvement programs, Mr. Näsström will also be responsible for expanding AMETEK's digital marketing efforts on a global scale.

"We are pleased to announce Mikael's promotion to this important new role," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "With a proven ability to transform processes and increase organic growth, Mikael's strong leadership skills and expertise in marketing strategy make him ideally suited for this position."

Mr. Näsström joined AMETEK in 2014 as Divisional Vice President, Europe, Middle East & India Marketing, and Managing Director, UK & Nordics, and most recently served as Divisional Vice President, Commercial Excellence and Marketing at AMETEK International. Prior to joining AMETEK, Mr. Näsström held roles of increasing responsibility at several Danaher Corporation businesses including Fluke Corporation and Tektronix.

Mr. Näsström earned his Bachelor's in Marketing from IHM Business School in Stockholm, Sweden, his Master of Business Administration from Edinburgh Business School, and his Electronics Engineering degree from Märsta Gymnasiet, Sweden.

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices with 2021 sales of $5.5 billion. The AMETEK Growth Model integrates the Four Growth Strategies - Operational Excellence, New Product Development, Global and Market Expansion, and Strategic Acquisitions - with a disciplined focus on cash generation and capital deployment. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500.

