Specialty Food Association Announces 2022 sofi™ Awards Winners

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has revealed the winners of its 50th Annual sofi™ Awards, a celebration of culinary excellence and creativity.

102 specialty food products were awarded Gold, and New Product, trophies.

Available only to product-qualified members of the SFA, the sofi Awards were judged at the Food Innovation Center at Rutgers University (FIC), the SFA's partner for the awards. FIC experts evaluated products using anonymous tastings across 47 categories using criteria that included flavor, appearance, texture, aroma, ingredient quality, and innovation. 102 specialty food products were awarded Gold, and New Product, trophies. Click here for a list of winners.

"For 50 years the sofi Awards have been recognizing the best of the best in the specialty food industry," said Laura Lozada, vice president, Membership for the SFA. "Our members are the foundation of our industry and we are proud to honor their innovation, growth, and creativity."

The sofi Product of the Year Award and New Product of the Year Awards will be announced Sunday, June 12th, at the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show, the largest B2B-only specialty food and beverage show in the U.S. Registration for the Summer Fancy Food Show is at specialtyfood.com ; the event is trade-only.

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) has been the leading trade association and source of information about the $170.4 billion specialty food industry for 70 years. Founded in 1952 in New York City, the SFA represents manufacturers, importers, retailers, distributors, brokers, and others in the trade. The SFA is known for its Fancy Food Shows ; the sofi™ Awards , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage for 50 years; the Trendspotter Panel Show reports and annual predictions; the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consumer research; the ecommerce enabled SFA Product Marketplace , where members showcase products and sell directly to qualified buyers; SFA Feed , the daily source for industry news, trends and new product information, and Spill & Dish: A Specialty Food Association Podcast .

