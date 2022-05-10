2022 CX Excellence Awards: Fonolo Celebrates Winning Brands to Spotlight Success in Customer Experience

TORONTO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Fonolo, the leading provider of cloud-based call-back solutions, has announced the winners of its annual 2022 CX Excellence Awards. This year, the company recognizes Oregon PERS (Public Employees Retirement System) and EECU (Educational Employees Credit Union) for their commitment to creating exceptional customer experiences.

Now in its 6th year, Fonolo's annual CX Excellence Awards celebrate contact centers that demonstrate excellence in customer service and customer experience. The winning brands were selected based on the amount of hold time they saved their customers over the previous year.

Call-back solutions are designed to create a better experience for both the contact center and the caller. The majority of Fonolo's customers report improvements in their abandonment rate and customer satisfaction (CSAT) scores after launching its call-back solution. The result is an improvement in the overall customer experience, as Fonolo CEO and co-founder Shai Berger explains:

"When call-backs are used in the context of a customer experience strategy, it's a game-changer," says Berger. "Voice Call-Backs, or Visual IVR, which offer click-to-call-back capabilities on web and mobile, can set the tone for customer interactions. That's a very powerful tool for contact centers."

"The CX Awards highlight the exceptional customer experience that EECU and Oregon PERS are delivering," says Berger. "We commend them for raising the bar and setting an example for other contact centers across the globe."

Remarks from Recipients:

"We are pleased to accept the CX Award and appreciate being honored by Fonolo. Our partnership has helped us provide better service to our members by offering the option to receive a call-back when one of our retirement counselors is not available. We look forward to continued success with Fonolo."

– Melissa Piezonka, Manager Member Information Center, Oregon PERS

"It's wonderful to be recognized for our efforts in creating a positive member experience. We are dedicated to enhancing member satisfaction in every interaction, and this award validates the hard work and dedication of our team."

– Cindy Stiavelli, Call Center Manager, EECU

About the 2022 Customer Experience Excellence Award Winners:

Oregon PERS (Public Employees Retirement System) serves the people of Oregon by providing secure retirement benefits to honor their public service. They are committed to administering public employee benefit trusts to pay the right person the right benefit at the right time. For more information, visit oregon.gov/PERS



serves the people ofby providing secure retirement benefits to honor their public service. They are committed to administering public employee benefit trusts to pay the right person the right benefit at the right time. For more information, visit oregon.gov/PERS

Educational Employees Credit Union (EECU) was founded in 1934 with the mission of providing low-cost financial services for educators in the community. Today, they serve members of the educational community as well as employees and members of select employers/organizations. EECU proudly supports numerous programs, activities, and events in the community. For more information, visit myEECU.org

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers who aim to enhance their customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

Visit fonolo.com to learn how your call center can reduce abandonment rates, smooth out call volume spikes, and lower costs.

