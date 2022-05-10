AArete Welcomes Darren Ghanayem as Managing Director

CHICAGO , May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AArete, a global management and technology consulting firm, has officially welcomed Darren Ghanayem as Managing Director. Darren will oversee solutions for our client CIOs, with a focus on advancing AArete's capabilities to help payer and provider clients address their most complex business challenges and opportunities. "Darren offers invaluable experience in the healthcare operations and technology space—which is an enormously complex and expanding field. I am excited to welcome him to the team as a leader at AArete," said Loren Trimble, CEO of AArete.

Darren has a deep history working at the nexus of healthcare and IT. He has a record of fostering innovation, positivity, and inclusiveness in his previous roles. "I am passionate about the role of technology in healthcare," said Darren. "I look forward to putting my experience to work and helping AArete's clients to simplify the complex healthcare landscape, integrating tech in manageable and meaningful ways," he continued.

Darren has served on the advisory board for Virtual Health and the board of directors for NASCO. Previously, Darren served as CIO at Gulfside Healthcare Services and WellCare, and served in technology leadership roles at Anthem, formerly WellPoint, Inc.

Darren earned his bachelor's degree in aerospace technology with a concentration in computer technology and an associate in applied science electrical engineering technology from Purdue University. Notably, in 2013, Darren was recognized as a Computerworld Premier 100 IT Leader, and in 2018 was honored by the Tampa Bay Business Journal as a CIO of the Year.

AArete is a global management and technology consulting firm specializing in strategic profitability improvement, digital transformation, and advisory solutions. Our cross-industry solutions are powered through modern technology, market intelligence and big data to drive purposeful change and actionable outcomes. We work across all industries and business functions to optimize profits in a compressed timeframe. AArete humanizes data by translating numbers into actionable insights, helping clients make better decisions and standing by their side to foster change with confidence, empathy, and purpose. For more information, visit www.aarete.com or follow us @AArete on LinkedIn and Twitter.

