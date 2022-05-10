The Brand Agency Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

The all-female firm named among best workplaces in America according to Inc. Magazine's prestigious annual list

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Brand Agency has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

The Brand Agency is a full-service creative communications and public relations firm with corporate roots but agile tactics. Boasting an all-female team, the company has serviced household name clients in the entertainment, lifestyle, fashion and beauty, and technology sectors since its inception, including organizations Amazon Prime Video, LVMH, Disney, Motorola, GUESS, LiquidIV, and ColourPop. Specializing in navigating brands through the ever-changing media and consumer landscape, The Brand Agency provides and implements overarching brand strategies and communications campaigns that leverage the power of consumer insight and the current multi-platform media environment. Offering services like media relations, corporate communications, special event management, affiliate marketing, talent and influencer procurement and beyond, The Brand Agency is also certified as minority and women-owned business.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected the winning honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"I couldn't be prouder of the work environment we've cultivated amongst our all-female team," says Priscila Martinez, Founder and CEO at The Brand Agency. "Public relations can be a cutthroat industry, but we actively work to break down this stereotype by fostering a positive and supportive workplace here at The Brand Agency. This accolade from Inc. speaks volumes to our team's efforts and is truly an honor."

"We have a once-in-a-lifetime team at The Brand Agency, which is precisely what makes working here so special," adds MK Glenning, Director of Public Relations. "We're extremely lucky to work with people who genuinely care about one another, especially in an industry as competitive as PR. This honor from Inc. solidifies the incredible work environment we've strived so hard to build and nurture over the years."

"I'm so proud of the team that we have built and the culture that we've collectively fostered through the leadership and vision of Priscila Martinez," says Kat Edwards Director of Public Relations. "Our team itself is our company's greatest asset and we recognize that and continue to grow and support the members of our team from within. I couldn't be prouder of the team we have built."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

