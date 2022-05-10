Brian Sullivan, Market Director for Southern California, Wins 2022 Paladin Award from Los Angeles Association of Health Underwriters

Prestigious award recognizes leadership and long-term commitment to the industry

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Association of Health Underwriters (LAAHU) has presented its prestigious 2022 Paladin Award to Brian Sullivan, Southern California market director for BenefitMall , the leading provider of next-generation broker services.

The Paladin Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate extraordinary service to the industry and a dedication to providing leadership and coaching to others. Last presented in 2018, the Paladin Award recognizes leaders who challenge others to aspire to greater goals and understanding.

"When asked to describe Brian, so many people spoke of his knowledge and wisdom," said Hadley Weiler, regional vice president at BenefitMall. "But more importantly, they talked about his unwavering dedication to helping others in his community, both professionally and personally. He enjoys mentoring others and inspiring them to greatness. We could not be prouder to see Brian's dedication recognized by the industry."

An active member of LAAHU and two-term past-president, Sullivan also makes time to volunteer for a variety of causes. He is a longtime mentor for Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Ventura County. His board of directors commitments include the Ventura County Sheriff's Foundation and Fit4theCause.

"As a LAAHU member who has had the privilege of participating in the Paladin Award judges panel in the past, I know the high standards that members must live up to to earn this recognition," said Sullivan. "I am humbled and grateful to my peers for this honor."

