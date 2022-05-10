Cross-border E-commerce Platform Tbay Carries out Student Aid Activity in Nigeria in 2022

HANGZHOU, China, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Tbay, a digital cross-border e-commerce platform, launched a 5-day student aid activity in Nigerian schools. Tbay's "Nigerian Schools Aid Program" is well underway. During this period, Tbay staff visited the Ilupeju Alagbede Eleweran Odeda Local Government Community Nursery & Primary School in Lagos, and the Aregbe Eleweran Community Nursery & Primary School and Gbonagun Obantoko Community Primary School in Ogun, to learn about the local educational environment. At the same time, Tbay brought daily necessities, stationery, sports equipment, educational supplies and building repair materials (helping to repair school buildings), etc. to the schools and students to help the children learn and grow happily. The activity benefited a total of 600+ students.

According to the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), by 2055, Africa's child population will reach 1 billion, making it a continent with the largest child population. It is not hard to see that the 1 billion African school-age children will need to receive basic education in the coming years and even decades. Tbay is determined to empower African people able to afford good products, help them grow their own business, and assist them in turning educational disadvantages into demographic dividends. Tbay CEO Mr. Eric Jin said, "Education is the cornerstone of economic development, as a cross-border e-commerce platform that sets the trend in Europe and America and covers Africa, we are fully implementing 'The Belt and Road' core policy by actively working for Nigeria's educational cause. We focus on cultivating personnel for win-win cooperation."

In addition to fulfilling its social responsibility, Tbay never stops shouldering its mission as a global cross-border e-commerce platform and a service provider for the digital cross-border e-commerce SaaS platform. Its main business of "Online Gift Card Trading", aims to help users with gift cards to earn sustainable income and digital assets in a safe, stable and efficient trading manner. At present, Tbay is gaining popularity worldwide as a new business channel.

In addition to having a broad consumer base in Europe and America, Tbay also performs well in Africa. For example, it has a great number of loyal fans in Nigeria. Tbay has tens of thousands of safe and reliable online service providers that have passed strict audits, and maintains strategic cooperation with hundreds of local banks. Nigerian users can deal with gift cards online through Tbay in such a decentralized manner that there are no brokers reaping high price differences, the transaction value is higher and closer to the market price.

Tbay's trading model is undoubtedly designed to simplify the terms of transaction to facilitate more transactions. The main reason why Tbay is highly popular is that it obviates the need for a third-party intermediary, making it possible to conduct a point-to-point transaction directly. Its complete digital ecosystem helps to close a deal quickly while greatly cutting down costs.

Tbay is the world's leading online trading platform mainly engaged in the online gift card trading business. Tbay will actively expand the field of physical e-commerce in the future. Tbay's technical team has specialized in the development of Internet software and blockchain encryption technology for more than ten years, achieving fruitful results. With the aid of various mature and stable encryption techniques such as blockchain, the team has launched a precise strike against the marketing pain points, effectively solving problems such as information divergence, payment gap and lack of service guarantee. With its advantages including diversified transaction scenarios, efficient terms of transaction, safe first-rate service and high exchange rate, Tbay occupies a high position in the minds of European and American users. At present, Tbay has more than 200,000 users, over 100,000 of whom are in Europe and America, with the effective monthly GMV exceeding 100,000,000, exerting far-reaching influence globally.

