Dr. Terry Mollner Joins Arjuna Solutions' Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjuna Solutions, the leader in nonprofit fundraising optimization through Behavioral Economics Modelling and A.I. Services, is pleased to announce that Dr. Terry Mollner, a pioneer in socially responsible investing (SRI) and Chairman / Co-Founder of Stakeholders Capital Inc., has joined Arjuna's Advisory Board.

Adam Tresier, Arjuna Solutions CEO, said "Arjuna Solutions is poised to fundamentally change the nonprofit funding model, enabling organizations to rapidly expand their perpetual financial foundations during a time of unprecedented need. We have been searching for visionaries to join our Advisory Board who understand how our A.I. services can materially change the financial model of nonprofit organizations. Terry is one of those forward-thinking people, and we are honored to collaborate with him to advance the expansion of the nonprofit sector."

Dr. Mollner was a co-founder of the Calvert Social Investment Funds, the first and largest family of social funds, with over $37 billion under management. He also co-founded Calvert Impact Capital, which raises and loans capital to "end poverty through investment." To date, it has loaned over $3 billion to reduce poverty around the world. Stakeholders Capital, which he co-founded, builds portfolios using funds from many SRI fund families.

He is also the Founder and President of Trust Funds for All Children, Inc., a think tank and consulting firm in economic and social development. Its current focus is two-fold. First, it is on the development of the Common Good Movement, including Common Good Capitalism and Common Good Democracy. Second, it is launching Trust Funds for All Children, a program of parents creating a trust fund for their children in a way that also stimulates the creation of trust funds for poor children. It could eventually result in every child on Earth born with a trust fund supported by socially responsible investment in the stock market.

Dr. Mollner's professional accomplishments also include participating on the team that brokered Unilever's purchase of Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream, securing a contract that allowed it to forever remain a socially responsible company. After the sale, he served on its board for 18 years. He also serves on the boards of PCI Media, Inc., which uses media to create positive social change in emerging and frontier countries, The Foundation for Climate Restoration Inc., working to bring CO2 out of the atmosphere, and Civana, an online platform that will allow all organizations focused on achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals easily work together.

"I have already gained immense value from my conversations with Dr. Mollner regarding how to engage nonprofit leaders, board members, and Donor Advisory Fund leaders with the unique insights we've gleaned from customer engagements over the past few years. The frontier is boundless for Arjuna with his counselling our organization's leaders," said Adam Treiser.

Dr. Mollner stated, "My life's mission has focused on environmental and social causes, building new models for the common good. Arjuna has the unique potential to advance that mission by making nonprofit funding more optimized and evergreen in nature. I look forward to working with Adam and the leadership team at Arjuna to accelerate their impact."

