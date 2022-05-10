Element Critical Completes Expansion of Houston One Data Center to Meet Increasing Demand for Customizable Data Center Space in Texas

The completed expansion follows a year of upgrades and integrations after Element Critical's purchase of the facility in 2021

VIENNA, Va., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Element Critical, a leading owner and operator of tailored colocation data center solutions, announces the completion of its Houston One data center expansion on the first anniversary of the acquisition announcement in 2021.

Element Critical purchased Houston One with the primary purpose of expanding the site. In the short duration, demand in Houston has led to the successful sell-out of the existing four data halls, prompting the addition of two newly completed data halls, extending the original building to include 20,000 SF of new colocation space.

"As technology innovation and data consumption continue to drive business growth in Texas, we are pleased to serve an increasingly comprehensive range of enterprise customers embracing digital transformation," says Ken Parent, CEO of Element Critical. "The flexibility of Houston One's customizable design continues to attract interest from the diverse base of Houston area companies that require high-touch customer service and a proven track record of mission-critical operational excellence."

For organizations that want to customize their build-to-suit space to meet their exact specifications, Element Critical's new expansion is designed for high-performance availability and offers superior flexibility for both retail and wholesale customers. The completed data hall suites in Houston One are designed to accommodate configurable power (N, N+1, or 2N), suite security personalization, and high-density solutions ranging up to 50 kW and beyond with the latest containment, immersion-cooled, and/or liquid to chip deployments.

Houston One Data Center Highlights

The Tier III data center is situated adjacent to a loop-fed 300 MW substation and supplies a premium rollover service that automatically routes power from two redundant substation transformers for maximum reliability.

Customers can leverage unique cost advantages to negotiate their own power contracts directly with their choice of supplier in Houston's open power market. Customers also benefit from Element Critical's investment in wind power in Texas that delivers 100% renewable energy to its Texas data centers.

Houston One seamlessly supports hybrid cloud connected workloads, which are backed by ultra-low latency to Houston's Interstate-10 fiber-optic backbone, diverse access to 1301 Fannin, and access to 17+ network providers for superior connectivity options.

This facility has an FM I-150 roof system protecting against up to 190 mph hurricane-grade winds with superior past weather performance.

Element Critical's Houston One data center delivers best-in-class data center services for fast deployment of critical capacity while maintaining operational efficiency to reduce the total cost of ownership. The facility is designed to LEED Gold standards prioritizing sustainability and efficiency. The powered shell is now ready to drive large enterprises' digital initiatives forward.

For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com.

About Element Critical

Element Critical is a leading provider of tailored data center services backed by our solutions engineering expertise. Element Critical's Tier III facilities are hybrid IT-ready, network-rich, concurrently maintainable, and available in various deployment sizes and densities. Element Critical cares as much about the people we serve as the servers we house. For more information, visit www.elementcritical.com or connect with our team at sales@elementcritical.com

