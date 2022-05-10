FORMLESS's Web3 music and video protocol moves into pre-release testing

SHARE reimagines content distribution with peer-to-peer, pay-for-access microtransactions on blockchain

BOSTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Formless, Inc. announced that they began invitation-only, pre-release testing of the Share protocol. By leveraging blockchain, the protocol changes the way music and other digital content is valued and distributed – giving content creators choice, and shifting how they get compensated for their art.

Formless Founder Brandon Tory commented, "The backbone of Web3 is choice. We're building technology that understands that each creator has a unique business model, and the value of their content is determined by the market."

The protocol eliminates the dependence on centralized content streaming machines (e.g. Apple, Spotify, and YouTube) altogether by giving content creators the power to choose the price for access to their content, and a new way to directly transact with consumers.

Post-testing, Tory and his team plan to expand access to the protocol, and subsequently launch a publicly available beta version later this year. Organizations and artists are encouraged to request early access.

About FORMLESS, Inc.

Formless is a Boston, Massachusetts headquartered music technology company with the mission of creating virtual and physical experiences that enable people to live more fulfilling lives. Formless was founded in 2018 by Brandon Tory, a signed artist, former Staff Engineer at Google AI, and former Senior Engineer at Apple. Tory's story of pursuing his dreams as a musician and engineer in parallel is featured in national media that include: Forbes , CNN Great Big Story , CNBC , and Yahoo Finance .

