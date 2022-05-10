Greenleaf Trust Expands into Great Lakes Bay Region with New Midland Office

The independent trust-only bank and wealth management firm named banking industry veteran Jennifer West to lead its newest market

KALAMAZOO, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenleaf Trust, an independent Michigan-chartered, trust-only bank and wealth management firm, announced the opening of its newest office serving the Great Lakes Bay Region, located in Midland, Michigan. The firm also announced the hire of Jennifer West to serve as Managing Director of Greenleaf Trust's Great Lakes Bay Region.

Located at 117 E. Main Street in the heart of Midland, the new office will house a client centric team that will provide holistic wealth management, trust administration, and retirement plan administration solutions. They'll also collaborate with Greenleaf Trust's independent and robust in-house research team, which is a key element of the firm's ability to provide services driven exclusively by each client's unique needs and goals.

"With assets under advisement of more than $17 billion, Greenleaf Trust continues to achieve tremendous growth across our home state of Michigan, the U.S. and internationally. We are thrilled to welcome Jennifer to our team as we expand our presence in Central Michigan," said Michael F. Odar, CFA®, Greenleaf Trust President and Chief Executive Officer. "With deep wealth management and leadership experience, and a strong commitment to our client centric approach, she's the perfect choice to lead our growth in this region."

West comes to Greenleaf Trust after spending nearly 20 years in the banking industry, most recently as a vice president with TCF Wealth Management. She served in a similar capacity within Chemical Bank's wealth management and retirement planning division from 2016 until the company's acquisition by TCF. Prior to that, West worked at PNC Bank. Active in the community, she serves as Chair of Emerald Evening, on the Board of Trustees of Hidden Harvest, as a member of the Midland Noon Rotary and Midland 100 Clubs, and more. West is also a graduate of Leadership Midland and the Great Lakes Bay Regional Alliance Institute for Leaders. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Management from Central Michigan University.

"I was immediately drawn to Greenleaf Trust's company culture, ingrained ethos of honor and honesty, and unparalleled client focus," said West. "The extensive level of financial planning we provide our clients was not only a significant draw for me personally but also supports our 99% client retention rate. I look forward to making the Midland office an integral part of the community, both as a trusted partner to our future clients and as a dedicated corporate citizen, supporting organizations like Catchafire, Midland Center for the Arts and the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational."

Greenleaf Trust partnered with local design firm Pinnacle Design Commercial Interiors on the new Midland office space, which is owned by Shaheen Development.

About Greenleaf Trust

With offices in Kalamazoo, Grand Rapids, Birmingham, Midland, Traverse City and Bay Harbor, Greenleaf Trust is an independent Michigan-chartered trust-only bank, exclusively focused on wealth management, trust and estate administration, and administration of company-sponsored retirement plans. Through our unique, client centric team approach, we provide highly personal and customized client service, with no conflicts of interest, to ensure our clients' financial security from generation to generation. Please visit Greenleaf Trust online at www.greenleaftrust.com.

