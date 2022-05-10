HatchWorks Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

Recognized as a place people love to work, setting the standard for excellence in company culture.

ATLANTA, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HatchWorks , a leading provider of software development services that help technology leaders imagine, modernize, and accelerate their business-critical projects through integrated US and Nearshore Agile teams, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list , a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture.

Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace , which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

" Our culture drives everything we do, and everything we deliver." said CEO Brandon Powell . "This recognition provides validation we are doing the right things and gives us the energy to make HatchWorks an even better place to work."

Hatchworks provides software strategy, development, and experience design services to Healthcare, Financial Services, and Communications companies to name a few. Since its start, HatchWorks focused on building a best workplace through its culture. This includes:

- Recognizing and rewarding those who embody its shared core values.

- Establishing a profit-sharing program, giving 10% of profits each quarter to the team.

- Embracing DEI through our core values and recognizing the value of different experiences and perspectives.

- Taking care of our employees and giving back to their communities through the HatchFutures organization.

This commitment to being a best workplace has propelled HatchWorks growth as shown by ranking on the 2021 Inc 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America and being named to the Atlanta Business Chronicle Best Place to Work list 2 years running.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About HatchWorks

HatchWorks is a multi-award winning company focused on software strategy, development and experience design. They are headquartered in Atlanta, GA with offices in Chicago, Dallas, and Washington DC. Their Latin America headquarters is located in Costa Rica with presence in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Mexico and Guatemala.

