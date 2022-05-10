InventHelp Inventor Develops Better Bandage to Protect a Wound (LGT-132)

PITTSBURGH, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better bandage to protect a wound and help it to heal faster," said an inventor, from Las Vegas, Nev., "so I invented the BETTER SPOT BANDAGE. My design can be used atop cuts, burns, scratches, broken blisters, etc."

The invention provides an effective way to cover and protect a wound. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional adhesive bandages. As a result, it could help to promote healing and it could help to prevent infections. The invention features a practical design that is easy to place and use so it is ideal for households and healthcare facilities. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

