Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. (ARQQ) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arqit Quantum Inc. f/k/a Centricus Acquisition Corp. ("Arqit" or the "Company) (NASDAQ: ARQQ, ARQQW, CENH, CENHU, CENHW) and certain of its officers, on behalf of (i) shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Arqit securities between September 7, 2021 and April 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"); and/or (ii) all holders of Centricus securities as of the record date for the special meeting of shareholders held on August 31, 2021 to consider approval of the merger between Arqit and Centricus (the "Merger") and entitled to vote on the Merger. Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arqq.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The complaint alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period and in the Proxy Statement issued in connection to the Merger made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Arqit's proposed encryption technology would require widespread adoption of new protocols and standards of for telecommunications; (2) British cybersecurity officials questioned the viability of Arqit's proposed encryption technology in a meeting in 2020; (3) the British government was not an Arqit customer but, rather, providing grants to Arqit; (4) Arqit had little more than an early-stage prototype of its encryption system at the time of the Merger; and (5) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/arqq or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Arqit you have until July 5, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

