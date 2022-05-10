McDermott Bolsters Real Estate Transactions Firepower in New York and Chicago

Former Orrick Head of New York Real Estate Plus Three Highly Skilled Real Estate Dealmakers Add Bench Strength for Institutional and Private Equity Clients

NEW YORK and CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International law firm McDermott Will & Emery is pleased to announce four partner additions to its real estate practice: Marshall Brozost, Alykhan (Aly) Shivji and Billy Hildbold in New York and Justin Bender in Chicago. The group specializes in commercial real estate, real estate finance and related transactions and will also enhance capabilities for investment funds, tax, capital markets and private equity clients.

"Clients face many unknowns in today's volatile market and need innovative real estate strategists that understand how to get deals done," said Harris Siskind, global head of McDermott's transactions practice. "Marshall, Aly, Billy and Justin's foresight will expand attractive business opportunities for our clients and grow our New York and Chicago teams."

This added talent follows an active 2021 where the firm scaled to meet increased client demand with May and September transactions hiring sprees. Notable real estate partner hires included Mal Serure and Zena Ho in Los Angeles and David Wolff in Chicago.

Marshall previously led Orrick Herrington & Sutcliff's New York Real Estate practice and focuses on complex real estate transactions on behalf of institutional and private equity investors. Additionally, his practice encompasses all aspects of commercial real estate investment, from purchases and sales, formation of joint ventures and real estate funds to mortgage and mezzanine financing, real estate investment trust (REIT) structuring, workouts and leasing.

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at McDermott and am confident that my institutional and other clients will benefit immediately and significantly from the Firm's full-service and global platform," Marshall said.

Aly also joins McDermott from Orrick and focuses his practice on all aspects of commercial real estate investment, from single asset and portfolio acquisitions and dispositions to the formation of real estate funds and the origination of mortgage and mezzanine financing. Aly has extensive experience structuring and negotiating joint venture and preferred equity agreements as well as commercial leasing. His experience covers a variety of asset types including residential, mixed-use, commercial, hospitality and industrial properties.

Billy joins from Morrison & Foerster and represents clients in complex commercial real estate transactions, including mortgage and mezzanine financing, secondary market acquisitions and sales and the acquisition and disposition of real estate assets. He also has extensive experience in corporate restructuring, refinancing and bankruptcy matters, including complex real estate workouts.

Justin joins from Kirkland & Ellis and is based in Chicago, reuniting with his former colleague David Wolff, head of the Firm's Chicago real estate practice. Justin focuses his practice on complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions, dispositions, financings, joint ventures and development work. He represents developers, lenders, REITs, real estate funds, private equity firms, pension funds and other institutional investors.

