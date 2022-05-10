Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills Celebrates Latest LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza Collection with Immersive In-Store Activations

The luxury retailer was selected as LOEWE's exclusive U.S. retail partner for the collection for second year in a row

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neiman Marcus, in part of an ongoing collaboration with LOEWE, announces the second iteration of the LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza pop-up exclusively at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. The pop-up experience, aptly named La Playa, features the latest capsule collection of Balearic staples alongside artful activations such as a complimentary nail art station and specially curated cocktails.

Loewe x Paula's Ibiza at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills. Courtesy of John Daniel Powers. (PRNewswire)

"Our customers are ready to travel again this summer, have fun with shopping experiences, and express joy in their personal style. As we continue our special partnership with LOEWE, we are creating an exciting, exclusive LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza immersive installation that gives them the opportunity to explore the carefree playfulness of summer in Ibiza," said Lana Todorovich, President and Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "We always look to innovate the ways in which we engage with our customers, and the vibrant ready-to-wear and accessories from this collection transport our Beverly Hills store visitors all the way to Spain through the one-of-a-kind La Playa experience."

The La Playa experience at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills nods to LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza's signature fun and lively culture by featuring a curated selection of vinyl records with 100% of the proceeds benefitting The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts. Customers can also enjoy a complimentary manicure and nail station offering original artwork, custom cocktails at the Bar on 4, and opportunities for exclusive one-on-one shopping experiences with style advisors.

Inspired by the endless party that is associated with Ibiza's identity, the new LOEWE x Paula's Ibiza collection is full of vibrancy for a colorful take on easy-to-wear staples. With an emphasis on personal freedom, liberation, hedonism, and sensuality, the gender-neutral assortment features ready-to-wear, accessories including new degrade leather on the iconic Puzzle, as well as two new handbags – the Anagram Degrade Basket Tote and the Flamenco Petal Clutch – exclusively available at Neiman Marcus first. Paula's Ibiza pieces are adorned with feisty and playful prints, made with artisanal fabrics crafted in Japan, featuring colorful overdying on faded denim and crocheted elements. Dresses and tops are sparkling with all-over sequins, and relaxed shirts are made of silk. For accessories, the collection features small leather goods with marquetry cocktail motifs, sunglasses, hats, charms, and jewelry, with an emphasis on woven straw and raffia textures.

The experience at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills runs May 5 – 23, and the pop-up runs at Neiman Marcus Atlanta from May 16 – 31. The collection is available now at Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills, select stores and on neimanmarcus.com."

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 37-store presence in the U.S., the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platform, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there's something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

Neiman Marcus is part of the Neiman Marcus Group. We lead with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our strategy of integrated luxury retail is about creating long-term relationships. It's this connection that creates emotional and high lifetime value potential with everyone we serve. Through the expertise of our 9,000 associates, we deliver across our three channels of in-store, ecommerce, and remote selling. Investments in data and technology allow us to scale a personalized luxury experience. Our brands include Neiman Marcus®, Bergdorf Goodman®, Neiman Marcus Last Call®, and Horchow®. For more information, visit http://www.neimanmarcusgroup.com.

