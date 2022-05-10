NEW REPORT FROM TECNA REVEALS WINNERS AND LOSERS IN TECH MIGRATION DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

Data Answers the Pressing Question of "Where Have All The Tech Workers Gone?"

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Technology Councils of North America ( TECNA ) today released a groundbreaking report titled, "Tech Workforce Trends: The Migration of Tech Jobs Since The Pandemic," showcasing the migration of tech workers throughout the United States. The report highlights that while traditional tech hubs continue to drive jobs, hundreds of thousands of tech roles are being created in surprising places. Additionally, the report looked at regions making the most progress on closing the tech talent gender gap with Georgia, Maryland, and North Carolina leading the way among the 25 states with the highest growth rates of tech worker profiles.

TECNA logo

Tennessee and Idaho saw the largest percent change increase in tech jobs, with an 8 percent and 7.3 percent increase respectively. And while many markets experienced an influx of tech workers, the data shows that they are often employed by companies not located in the areas in which they now live. As measured against a pre-pandemic baseline of January 2020, remote postings for tech jobs saw explosive growth with a 421 percent increase in the share of monthly posting volume. As a result, states and major metro areas have a significant opportunity to attract companies to their regions and further boost their local economies.

"It's no surprise that companies and workers are moving to Tennessee. Our pro-business state, with our high-quality schools and safe communities, is the perfect place to raise a family. Since 2010, we've had an almost 50% increase in graduates in engineering-related fields, many of whom enjoy careers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Y-12 National Security Complex. Tennessee continues to be a leading destination for Americans from all across the country," said Tennessee Senator Marsha Blackburn.

Key Findings

*Data from May 2021 - April 2022 unless otherwise noted.

Increase in Tech Worker Jobs Pre vs. Post Pandemic by State (December 2019 - December 2021)

Tennessee (7.6%)

Idaho (7.5%)

Washington (6.6%)

Utah (5.3%)

North Carolina (4.9%)

Mississippi (4.7%)

Arizona (4.5%)

Arkansas (4.4%)

Texas (4.3%)

Kentucky (4.3%)

Highest Tech Worker Percent Growth by State of Top 25 Tech Profile States

Maryland (8.4%)

Indiana (8.4%)

New York (8.3%)

Texas (8.2%)

Georgia (8.1%)

Florida (7.8%)

New Jersey (7.8%)

Tennessee (7.8%)

North Carolina (7.7%)

Missouri (7.7%)

Highest Tech Worker Percent Growth by Metro Area of Top 25 Tech Profile Metros

Houston, TX (8.9%)

Orlando, FL (8.3%)

New York, NY (8.1%)

Charlotte, NC (8.0%)

Los Angeles, CA (7.9%)

Dallas, TX (7.9%)

Miami, FL (7.8%)

Atlanta, GA (7.6%)

Philadelphia, PA ( 7.5%)

Washington DC (7.4%)

States That Have Not Regained Tech Worker Jobs Lost Through the Pandemic

Hawaii (-5.0%)

North Dakota (-4.6%)

New York (-3.4%)

Vermont (-1.7%)

Alaska (-1.6%)

Michigan (-1.6%)

Massachusetts (-1.2%)

New Jersey (-1.1%)

Illinois (-1.1%)

Maryland (-0.5%)

Lowest Gender Gap** for Top 25 States with Highest Growth Rates of Tech Worker Profiles

Georgia (38%)

Maryland (38%)

North Carolina (40%)

California (42%)

New York (42%)

Virginia (42%)

Massachusetts (42%)

Minnesota (42%)

Connecticut (42%)

Texas (44%)

Widest Gender Gap for Top 25 States with Highest Growth Rates of Tech Worker Profiles

Utah (60%)

Florida (46%)

Ohio (46%)

Indiana (46%)

Texas (44%)

Washington (44%)

Illinois (44%)

Pennsylvania (44%)

New Jersey (44%)

Colorado (44%)

Although lesser populated metros throughout the country have shown the highest profile growth rate increases, data show that the top three historical most highly concentrated tech metros - the Bay Area, New York, and Washington DC - are still capturing the highest absolute numbers of recent tech job growth.

"Tech workers have moved around the country during the pandemic and even prior. Many have speculated about where all the tech workers have gone, but to date, there has not been a collective data set showcasing the full scope of tech migration - until now," said Jennifer Grundy Young, CEO of TECNA. "Through this report, we aim to provide local, state, and federal government policymakers with the key insights needed to inform decisions that will positively impact their local communities and grow the technology economy and workforce across North America. Most importantly, states and metro areas experiencing growth in tech workers need to focus on attracting companies, not just talent, to their regions if they want to experience the long-term benefits brought by the tech industry."

The report is based on data sourced by labor market data visualization company eIMPACT . This report includes more than 27,000 data points from numerous sources including Emsi Burning Glass, Zillow, and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

*For purposes of this study, "tech worker" is defined by 15 U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics 2010 Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) codes including roles such as Software Developers, Network and Computer Systems Administrators, and Information Security Analysts. This group of tech workers is referred to as a tech cluster.

* Methodology used to calculate gender gap: Ex. Georgia Tech worker cluster cohort: 31% female, 69% male = 38% gender gap.

About TECNA

The Technology Councils of North America (TECNA) represents approximately 60 IT and Technology trade organizations that, in turn, represent more than 22,000 technology-related companies in North America. TECNA serves its members and the industry through its strong peer-to-peer network and its regional initiatives to raise the visibility and viability of the technology industry. This is accomplished by empowering regional technology organizations and serving as their collective voice in growing the North American technology economy. More information on TECNA can be found at: www.tecna.org or @techcouncils on Twitter.

Contact:

FINN Partners for TECNA

tecna@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Technology Councils of North America (TECNA)