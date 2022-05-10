People.ai Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for 2022

People.ai Recognized as One of Inc. Magazine's Best Places to Work for 2022

The revenue operations and intelligence platform is one of the highest-scoring businesses, with more than 90% employee engagement

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, the premiere Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list.

People.ai logo (PRNewswire)

Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

"As we continue to grow at hyper-speed, our team works tirelessly to drive revenue growth for customers," said Oleg Rogynskyy , Co-founder and CEO of People.ai. "More than anything, I'm so proud of how we've stepped up and lived out our values, fostering an inclusive and collaborative environment. To be recognized as a best place to work reflects our commitment to our employees' wellbeing and is a testament to one of our most important values: we take care of our people."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

For more information on People.ai and how to join the team, please visit https://people.ai/about-us/careers/

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading Revenue Operations and Intelligence (RO&I) platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing ROI. Companies such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.

Media Contacts

Avery Nunez

BLASTmedia for People.ai

peopleai@blastmedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE People.ai