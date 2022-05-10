Scott Leader named Managing Director, APAC for Eventus

Heads sales in Asia-Pacific region as demand continues to grow for firm's trade surveillance, market risk solutions

NEW YORK and SYDNEY, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eventus, a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, announced today that Scott B. Leader has joined as Managing Director, APAC, heading the company's sales efforts in the Asia-Pacific region. Leader has nearly three decades of financial services, sales and management experience throughout APAC and Europe, hiring and building high-performing teams at large organizations, including financial exchanges and global business information services providers.

(PRNewsfoto/Eventus Systems, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Reporting to Eventus Global Head of Sales Scott Schroeder, Leader is based in Sydney, where he has spent most of his career. The U.S.-based company has been steadily growing its presence in APAC, with staff now on the ground in Hong Kong, Singapore, the Republic of Korea and Australia, along with an expanding client base throughout the region.

Schroeder said: "Scott has a great record of driving growth as well as building and managing successful sales teams at major capital markets organizations. Given the very different approach to financial market regulation throughout APAC, there is a compelling need for our services and expertise, and Scott will play a key role in fueling our expansion. We've already established a strong foundation in the region and want to continue to add to our teams in sales, account management and support to serve an ever-increasing client base."

Leader said: "Eventus is a highly innovative, respected company that partners closely with clients to make markets safer and help meet their regulatory and compliance challenges. I'm looking forward to building on the talented team and delivering this complete solution to a diverse region with such a wide range of unique jurisdictions."

Leader previously served since 2020 as Executive Director, Large Enterprise for Workday, Inc. a provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. Prior to that role, he was Regional Vice President of cloud content management and sharing platform Box, Inc., where he founded and ran the Sydney office that ultimately served the firm's Southeast Asian region in sales, consulting, customer success, marketing and business development.

He has also held senior-level roles at the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), NYSE Euronext, Bloomberg LP, SunGard Financial Systems (now FIS), Misys and Pegasystems.

Last year, Eventus won four awards specifically for its work in the APAC region:

Regulation Asia Awards for Excellence: Best Solution – Market Abuse & Surveillance

WatersTechnology Asia Award for Best Market Surveillance Tool

RegTech Insight Award APAC for Best Trade Surveillance Solution

FOW Asia Capital Markets Award for Best New Product – Market Surveillance

About Eventus

Eventus is a leading global provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions. Its powerful, award-winning Validus platform is easy to deploy, customize and operate across equities, options, futures, foreign exchange (FX), fixed income and digital asset markets. Validus is proven in the most complex, high-volume and real-time environments of tier-1 banks, broker-dealers, futures commission merchants (FCMs), proprietary trading groups, market centers, buy-side institutions, energy and commodity trading firms, and regulators. The company's rapidly growing client base relies on Validus and Eventus' responsive support and product development teams to overcome its most pressing regulatory challenges. For more, visit www.eventus.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Eventus