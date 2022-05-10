T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit Brings $9.2 Million Boost to the City of Charlotte: Looks Ahead to Georgia

T.D. Jakes' International Leadership Summit Brings $9.2 Million Boost to the City of Charlotte: Looks Ahead to Georgia

Atlanta next stop for Jakes' fan-favorite Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T.D. Jakes' annual International Leadership Summit, held at the Charlotte Convention Center on March 31-April 2, brought fireworks and some 10,000 attendees to their feet as guests like Denzel Washington, Ghanaian President Akufo-Addo, Van Jones, Janice Bryant Howroyd and more shared their advice on how to revolutionize the future of leadership. Numbers just finalized calculated that the event brought in $9.2 million in economic impact for the city of Charlotte with revenue for hotels boasting a 74% increase than the previous week.

The 2023 International Leadership Summit will be held in Orlando from May 4-6.

Jakes will next host one of the nation's most popular conferences for women—Woman, Thou Art Loosed! in Atlanta Sept. 22-24. Like in Charlotte, the conference will bring a wealth of income to the Atlanta area.

The conference that helped turned Jakes into a household name will take its final curtain call. Coming "home" to Atlanta after being in Dallas for several cycles, this year's Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming is set to pay homage to the women who've ignited this movement the past few decades. For years, Woman, Thou Art Loosed! has highlighted challenges and unique nuances hidden from the global narrative, emancipating women and their families from generations of being contained. The outcome of those moments from Woman, Thou Art Loosed! is still reverberating around the world today.

Luminary speakers are expected to present at Woman, Thou Art Loosed! Homecoming. Confirmed speakers include:

T.D. Jakes

Sarah Jakes Roberts

Priscilla Schirer

Cora Jakes Coleman

Serita Jakes

And more to be announced

About the International Leadership Summit

Founded by philanthropist, educator, real estate developer and global leader T.D. Jakes, the International Leadership Summit is an annual transformative conference. Since 2011, the conference has cultivated aspiring and tenured entrepreneurs and leaders with the tools to become successful in for-profit and not-for-profit industries. Previous speakers include Tyler Perry, John Maxwell, Byron Allen, Cynthia Marshall and David Steward III.

About Woman, Thou Art Loosed!

Woman, Thou Art Loosed! began as one of T.D. Jakes' most popular books, which he transformed from an international best-selling book to film, a global movement, and into one of the most successful global women's conferences, elevating his profile and making him one of the most popular Christian leaders in the U.S. For decades Jakes has brought inspirational and motivational speakers to the stage to help women around the world be loosed from a myriad of strongholds, transforming them into revelations that helped women change the world.

