Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary April 30, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $170.9 billion as of April 30, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.2 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: April 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 Open-End Funds (1) $ 67,323

$ 73,149 Closed-End Funds 11,424

12,060 Retail Separate Accounts 38,301

40,824 Institutional Accounts (2) 53,846

57,309 Total $ 170,894

$ 183,342





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

