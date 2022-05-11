ACC Taps former DOJ CCIPS Deputy Chief Marc Miller to lead its Corporate Strategy

WASHINGTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The International AntiCounterfeiting Coalition (IACC) is pleased to announce that Marc Miller has joined the association as Senior Vice President Corporate Strategy and Senior Legal Counsel. Marc will lead the IACC's strategic partnerships to build on the IACC's success in bringing like-minded partners from all sectors to find innovative solutions to combat counterfeiting. He will also continue to direct enhancements to the IACC's Online Enforcement Programs to improve their effectiveness and participant experience.

Marc previously served in several leadership positions in government and private industry as the SVP Content Protection with the Motion Picture Association of America (MPAA) and as Nintendo's Anti-Piracy Counsel for the Americas and Asia/Pacific.

"I am extremely excited to have Marc join the IACC team. His extensive experience and acumen in the IP space will prove invaluable to furthering the IACC's leadership role in building global partnerships in the fight against fakes," said IACC's President, Bob Barchiesi.

Prior to his private sector experience, Marc worked for the United States Department of Justice for almost 10 years where he held a variety of positions as a federal prosecutor. He served as Assistant Deputy Chief in the U.S. Department of Justice's Computer Crime and Intellectual Property Section where he managed teams of investigative agents in the prosecution of intellectual property and computer crime offenses including copyright infringement, theft of trade secret, unauthorized computer access and trafficking in counterfeit goods.

Marc also worked as an Assistant United States Attorney assigned to an Organized Crime Task Force responsible for prosecution of complex money-laundering, conspiracy, wire-tap and narcotics cases. He also served as Field Division Counsel administering legal advice to management, investigative agents, and staff in 49 San Francisco Bay area counties.

Marc began his career as an Assistant District Attorney where he amassed significant trial experience while gaining wide exposure to a multitude of legal issues.

About the IACC

The IACC (www.iacc.org) is a Washington, DC-based not-for-profit organization representing the interests of companies concerned with trademark counterfeiting and intellectual property theft. The IACC membership include many of the world's best-known brands across all product sectors. The IACC has played a leading role in the development of cross-industry voluntary agreements, to address the illicit trafficking of counterfeit and pirated goods online, including its IACC MarketSafe¨ and RogueBlock¨ initiatives.

