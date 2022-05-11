ArisGlobal Acquires Boehringer Ingelheim's Signal Analytics Engine, Bringing Enhanced and Unmatched Pharmacovigilance Capabilities to Life Sciences Industry

ArisGlobal announces acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim's Benefit-Risk Analytic System (BRASS), a software solution designed to support causal analysis of drug safety data in a highly regulated environment

As a part of the LifeSphere® platform, this solution will be named LifeSphere Clarity and will unlock crucial data patterns leveraging machine learning

Rapid, robust benefit-risk assessment is key for all organizations collecting and processing large safety data sets

Intelligent tool will drive industry-wide advancement of pharmacovigilance and patient safety capabilities

MIAMI and INGELHEIM, Germany, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, the global market leader in drug safety solutions worldwide, and Boehringer Ingelheim, a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, today announced the acquisition of Boehringer Ingelheim's digital innovation, BRASS, by ArisGlobal. This data insights engine will be integrated into ArisGlobal's technology platform, LifeSphere®, under the name of LifeSphere Clarity, and will play a key role in driving industry-wide advancement of pharmacovigilance and patient safety.

LifeSphere Clarity is an intelligent signal analytics technology that provides insights which are otherwise challenging or impossible to find. Jointly developed by Boehringer Ingelheim's Patient Safety and Technology teams, the digital engine leverages automation and artificial intelligence to consolidate patient safety data, reveals possible reasons why things happened, and allows modeling the possible impact of different influences.

Once integrated into the LifeSphere platform, users will be presented with valuable connections and gain deeper insights, faster. Making this tool available within the LifeSphere platform will harness the user community's input to make better automated suggestions on possible causal patterns influencing adverse events. Ultimately, this will give the safety specialist user within a pharmaceutical company the ability to create a more efficient medical benefit-risk analysis. This informative technology will advance ArisGlobal's LifeSphere Data and Analytics initiative, delivering complementary capabilities to LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management as one example of the application for the technology.

"At Boehringer Ingelheim, we always put the patients first. BRASS (soon to become LifeSphere Clarity) is a system that can help a pharmaceutical company understand the whole network of how diseases, comorbidities, effects, and side effects of medications, as well as medical events influence each other. The ambition is to ensure that each patient gets the best and safest therapy option for them, and robust and rapid benefit-risk assessment also helps get the right therapies to patients faster." states Robert Buchberger, Head of Patient Safety & Pharmacovigilance at Boehringer Ingelheim. "We are very pleased to be building on our partnership with ArisGlobal to make this innovative technology accessible to other pharma companies for the benefit of patients," adds Markus Schümmelfeder, Head of IT at Boehringer Ingelheim.

"With our deep industry expertise, ArisGlobal is uniquely positioned to synthesize these powerful insights for our life sciences customers," shares Pat Jenakanandhini, Chief Product Officer at ArisGlobal. "It's also a marquee moment in the industry as this technology did not come from a software startup but in fact was built and validated by one of the world's leading pharmaceutical companies —providing a unique and valuable capability that will resonate with other customers, including but not limited to those already using or exploring LifeSphere Signal and Risk Management as a signal and risk tool."

This digital innovation represents impactful progress industry-wide, as it opens an opportunity for many life sciences organizations to advance their pharmacovigilance analytics and insights. It is also representative of the power of partnership across the life sciences industry, as Boehringer Ingelheim and ArisGlobal have worked collaboratively for over three decades, continually striving for, and achieving, pharmacovigilance innovation.

About ArisGlobal:

ArisGlobal is the market leader in drug safety solutions worldwide and is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About LifeSphere:

The end-to-end drug development technology platform, LifeSphere®, integrates our proprietary cognitive computing engine to automate all core functions of the drug development lifecycle. Designed with deep expertise and a long-term perspective that spans more than 30 years, LifeSphere is a unified platform that boosts efficiency, ensures compliance, delivers actionable insights, and lowers total cost of ownership through multi-tenant SaaS architecture.

About Boehringer Ingelheim:

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that improve the lives of humans and animals. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term perspective. Around 52,000 employees serve more than 130 markets in the three business areas, Human Pharma, Animal Health, and Biopharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing. Learn more at www.boehringer-ingelheim.com.

