Barkev's Sees Major Shift in Engagement Ring Trends, Interest in Black/Blue Diamonds

LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading designer of unique engagement rings for over 40 years, Barkev's has intimately experienced trends changing over time and captured a variety of insights and customer feedback along the way. That has given the company a unique ability to see what's on the horizon and, in particular, how both black and blue diamond engagement rings are here to stay.

In the early days the classic white diamond solitaire was the iconic engagement ring, however as the world evolved, ranging from the influence of pop culture to social media, the engagement ring market started to transform as well. People are no longer stuck in a box and forced to choose what's "normal" and are now being inspired to gravitate towards what makes them happy.

Over the past two years Barkev's has seen sales of black and blue diamond engagement rings increase by over 100 percent and the company projects that trend to continue.

"When I started Barkev's over 40 years ago my goal was to create the most unique, highest quality engagement rings while also delivering the best customer experiences possible," stated Barkev Meserlian, Founder of Barkev's.

He added: "And today, we see how black and blue diamond engagement rings are taking off, and our designers are working to roll out new collections that will be announced soon."

For more information on Barkev's or to browse the company's collections, visit the website: https://www.barkevs.com

About:

Barkev's is a leading designer of unique jewelry and for over 40 years the company has been recognized for its engagement ring designs ranging from classic white diamond solitaires to engagement rings that feature stunning black and blue diamonds.

View original content:

SOURCE Barkev's