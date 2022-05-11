E S FOODS ACQUIRES NOTABLES TO EXPAND SCHOOL FOODSERVICE REACH

WOODBURY, N.Y., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- E S Foods announced today that it is acquiring assets of school foodservice company Notables. Based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Notables is a producer of school meal kits – a specialty of E S Foods for over 15 years.

"Breakfast kits and meal kits for K-12 schools are Notables' primary products, so it falls right in line with our extensive flagship brands of Breakfast BREAKS and Meal BREAKS," says Jeff Rowe, President of E S Foods. "We are pleased the strategic acquisition of a like-minded company will allow us to continue our mission of providing healthy, nutritious meals to even more school children."

Notables' assets will be a welcome addition to E S Foods' extensive line of school foodservice products. E S Foods introduced its shelf-stable, grab & go kits more than15 years ago and today offers more than 30 different varieties. The Notables product lines are very similar to those of E S Foods and will be easily incorporated. Absorbing the Notables customer base is expected to be seamless.

"In the past couple of years due to the pandemic and labor shortages, schools had to become more creative in providing meal service to its students so the demand for grab & go meal kits has grown significantly," explains Rowe. "We have worked closely with schools and non-profit groups to develop innovative ways to feed more children and families. We expect alternative feeding methods, such as classroom breakfast and grab-and-go lunch, to continue to be successful solutions for schools. With the addition of Notables, we will continue to do our part to extend our reach of kid-friendly nutrition."

E S Foods is committed to addressing hunger and food insecurity. Rowe says, "Food insecurity continues to be an issue nationwide, and E S Foods will continue to offer solutions to schools with our portable meals as well as summer meals, afterschool meals, and boxed meals."

East Wind Advisors acted as exclusive financial advisor to E S Foods in this transaction.

For over 20 years E S Foods has been the market-leader in manufacturing and marketing foodservice solutions for K-12 school districts. E S Foods provides over 100 products that comprise their product categories of pre-packaged meal kits, unique frozen entrees, heat & serve, meal boxes, protein innovations, smart snacks, and shelf stable milk for all day parts, supporting K-12 schools in ensuring children are given ample food and nourishment. For more information, visit www.esfoods.com.

East Wind Advisors is an independent, industry-focused investment banking firm founded in 2002 to provide bulge bracket quality advisory services to a broad client base ranging from large capitalization to middle-market, emerging growth and venture stage companies and financial sponsors. For more information, please visit www.eastwindadvisors.com.

