i-80 Gold Announces the Results of its 2022 Meeting of Shareholders

RENO, Nev, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (OTCQX: IAUCF) ("i-80", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on May 10, 2022. At the Meeting, all director nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 11, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company on a vote held by ballot. The results of the ballot were as follows:

i-80 Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/i-80 Gold Corp) (PRNewswire)

Director Vote Type Number of Votes Percentage of Votes Ron Clayton For 94,256,476 99.964% Withheld 33,726 0.036% John Begeman For 93,321,191 98.972% Withheld 969,011 1.028% Ewan Downie For 93,643,496 99.314% Withheld 646,706 0.686% John Seaman For 94,228,845 99.935% Withheld 61,357 0.065% Eva Bellissimo For 85,590,031 90.773% Withheld 8,700,171 9.227% Greg Smith For 86,212,568 91.433% Withheld 8,077,634 8.567% Arthur Einav For 93,563,975 99.230% Withheld 726,227 0.770%

In addition, shareholders approved the reappointment of Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the Company's auditors, and authorized the directors of the Company to fix their remuneration.

The formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

This Press Release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements about strategic plans, including future operations, future work programs, capital expenditures, discovery and production of minerals, price of gold and currency exchange rates, mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates and corporate and technical objectives. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including the risks inherent to the mining industry, adverse economic and market developments and the risks identified in i-80's annual information form under the heading "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. i-80 disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE i-80 Gold Corp