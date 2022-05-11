ID Quantique expands the XG Series with the launch of the Clavis XG: IDQ's long distance and backbone Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) solution, the ultimate in quantum-safe security

GENEVA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Quantique, the world leader in quantum cybersecurity solutions, today launched the Clavis XG at the Inside Quantum Technology conference (IQT). It expands the XG Series with higher key throughput and extended distance range, aiming at providing the highest level of trust to governments and enterprises for future proof data protection. It is also designed as a platform to offer "QKD as a Service" to a wider range of customers.
After launching the first model of the XG Series last year (Cerberis XG) for standard key rate generation and medium distance interconnection, IDQ is now expanding the range with the Clavis XG, a system designed for production environments that require high key transmission rate or extended range interconnection. With this product, IDQ now offers a full range of solutions for both the metro and backbone. The XG Series supports any kind of network topologies, such as point-to-point, relay, ring, and star networks.
The Clavis XG is:
- Provably secure key distribution and instantaneous intrusion detection
- For high key rate exchange or extended distance range interconnection
- Smallest foot print – 1U high rack mountable; saving rack space in datacenters
- Broad interoperability with major Ethernet and OTN encryption vendors
- Easy installation and remote support
The XG Series is designed for reliable uninterrupted and long-term operation by providing high availability services. It Is compatible with IDQ's QKD management and monitoring framework, which integrates current Software-Defined Network (SDN) QKD ETSI standards as well as IDQ's Quantum Management System (QNET QMS) to facilitate all large QKD deployments.
Catherine Simondi
VP Marketing and Communication
ID Quantique
Catherine.simondi@idquantique.com
+ 42 22 801 83 71
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wNwXYacCSg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1816012/ID_Quantique_Clavis_XG.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1516139/IDQ_Logo.jpg
