IntegriChain Pharma Contracts & Pricing Experts to Speak at Upcoming Conferences

PHILADELPHIA, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, delivering pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access, today announced that four of its Contracts & Pricing experts will speak at two upcoming conferences: the Medicaid and Government Pricing Congress , being held in person May 23-25 and virtually June 1-2, and the Life Sciences Commercial Contracts and Chargebacks Conference , being held as a hybrid event May 24-25. The in-person portion of each conference will be held at the Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown. IntegriChain is a sponsor of both conferences.

(PRNewsfoto/IntegriChain) (PRNewswire)

Medicaid and Government Pricing Congress

State and Manufacturer Perspectives – Collaborating on Disputes and Resolutions

May 24, 11:40 am

Jill Kingsbury, Associate Manager, Managed Services, IntegriChain

Dorine Rascoe - Division Chief, Drug Rebates and Lockbox Services, Office of Finance, Medical Care Programs, Maryland Department of Health

Cathy Burton-Meza - Associate Director, Government Rebates, Gilead

Ryan Bruce - Associate Director - Disputes and Recovery, AstraZeneca

Jeanine Lundeberg - Director, Pharmacy Rebate Management, Magellan Health

This panel will discuss various aspects and intricacies of disputes between states and manufacturers on claims, including:

What do states want from manufacturers?

What do manufacturers typically dispute?

Best practices for initiating and resolving a Medicaid Rebate Dispute

What type of documentation do states need to see?

How to prepare to win a dispute

Product Unit of Measurement (UOM) and Understanding NDC Numbers in the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program (MDRP)

May 24, 3:45 pm

Linda Schock - Executive Director, Channel Operations & Government Reporting, Coherus BioSciences

Ruth Blatt, Pharmacist - Division of Pharmacy, Disabled and Elderly Health Programs Group, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) - (invited)

Heather Murphy - Senior Operations Analyst, IntegriChain

This panel will discuss:

General overview of Unit of Measurement and why it's important in the MDRP

Understanding the players and NCPDP billing unit standard

Pricing Compendia

Pharmacy/Hospital/Clinic product Dispensing & Government Programs

Understanding the make-up of an NDC number

Interactive scenario situation to build a dummy product and how to assign a UOM, what to look for, and where to go to gain further information on the correct reporting

Life Sciences Commercial Contracts and Chargebacks Conference

Class-of-Trade Identifications and Classifications

May 24, 11:45 am

Manish Rathod , Executive Director, Industry Solutions, IntegriChain

Chris Jewell , Product Manager, Channel, IntegriChain

This session will identify the common class-of-trade assignments and best practices, discuss challenges and brainstorm solutions, and predict downstream risks and ways to avoid the pitfalls.

About IntegriChain's Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Consulting Programs

IntegriChain offers a full suite of Contracts & Pricing Solutions and Consulting programs, including:

Rebate Management. IntegriChain delivers the industry's leading managed services platform for claims adjudication, processing hundreds of thousands of claims for a wide range of common fees (GPO, admin, distribution) as well as modules to support different rebate types (commercial, price protection, Medicare Part D, Coverage Gap, Medicaid, and TriCare).

Claim Level Detail. IntegriChain offers an end-to-end claim level validation solution, including data management, script-level validation, analysis, and reporting for in-cycle dispute resolution of erroneous and duplicate state Medicaid claims, employing advanced data technologies including robotic process automation and extract transform load (ETL) in concert with its world-class ICyte data and analytics platform.

Government Pricing. IntegriChain's Government Pricing Managed Services provides all relevant calculations required for the Medicaid, Medicare, PHS, and FSS programs–expertly designed with robust data cleansing and standardization, automated data load process, and comprehensive and auditable control reports covering all price calculation details.

Chargeback Management. IntegriChain's Chargeback Management Managed Services offers a full suite of chargeback reconciliation and analytics services across GPO/IDN provider and federal contracts such as 340B and FSS.

State Price Transparency Reporting Solutions

IntegriChain's team of State Price Transparency experts offer a full range of services for reporting, monitoring, and compliance. IntegriChain offers a state-by-state procedure tracker that addresses when and how to report pricing to comply with each state's unique laws and regulations. The team has codified all SPTR regulations into a tool that allows manufacturers to evaluate the reporting implications of potential pricing actions. IntegriChain also delivers comprehensive materials to facilitate communication and training across the manufacturer's organization. In addition, IntegriChain registers with state portals and establishes all required reporting templates and proactively monitors State Price Transparency legislation to provide ongoing updates, reporting, and strategic support related to compliance with applicable pricing transparency laws, as states might adjust reporting timelines forward or backward when releasing new material.

Roadmap to Launch Consulting Services. IntegriChain offers a proven blueprint to launch success for manufacturers launching new therapies including Commercial Roadmap to Launch, delivering Payer Pre-Deal Analysis, Pricing Committee Governance, and Pricing Compendia Support; Government Compliance Roadmap to Launch including a Government Programs Blueprint, Government Pricing Policies and Methodology Documents, Completed MDRP and 340B Agreements, and SOPs; and GTN Roadmap to Launch including Business Flow Documentation, GTN Line-Item Forecast, Channel-Payer Mix Analysis, What If Scenario Modeling, and Copay and Coverage Gap Funnel Models.

ICyte Benchmarks: Channel Data Analogs. IntegriChain delivers performance metrics based on the industry's largest data set for thousands of therapy brands in the ICyte Platform. Channel Data Analogs provide a clear view of the distribution, channel mix, and pathway to the provider/patient for a competitive or analog market basket including channel/class of trade mix.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain delivers pharma's only comprehensive data, consulting, and business process platform for market access departments. We provide the strategy, data, applications, and business process infrastructure for market access and therapy commercialization. More than 400 manufacturers rely on our consulting expertise and ICyte Platform to orchestrate their commercial and government payer contracting, patient services, and distribution channels. ICyte is the first and only platform that unites the financial, operational, and commercial data sets required to support therapy access in the era of specialty and precision medicine. With ICyte, pharmaceutical innovators can digitalize their market access operations, freeing up resources to focus on more data-driven decision support. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. We are headquartered in Philadelphia, PA, with offices in Ambler, PA; New York, NY, Raleigh, NC, and Pune, India. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com, or follow on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

Contact

IntegriChain: Jennifer Guinan, Sage Strategic Marketing, 610.410.8111, Jennifer@sagestrat.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE IntegriChain