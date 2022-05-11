Leading online travel agent eDreams shares new insights into our travel mindset

62% of Americans report travelling primarily for relaxation, wellness & self-care, a momentous increase from 10% in 2020*

When it comes to the place of food on vacation it seems more important to Americans since the Pandemic

US the most likely nation to prioritize social media on holiday

LONDON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As we begin to plan a little more travel in our lives, leading online travel agent eDreams has polled 10,000 respondents globally** in order to gain insight into the way we feel and think about our trips.

Data from the 2022 Travel Perceptions study, conducted by an independent research company**, revealed a snapshot of travelers' reasons to travel and some of the factors that play an important role when booking holidays.

Main reasons for Travel

Almost three quarters (74%) of respondents across all markets report that their primary motivation for travel is for relaxation, wellness and self-care.

In the US, 62% report travelling for this reason – the lowest percentage of all markets. However, this percentage is 52% higher than registered in a previous study carried out by the company after the first pandemic summer in September 2020*, where the figure reached only 10%.

Socializing is reported internationally as the second motivational factor for travel at 49% and higher for 57% of US travelers. For them, socialising during a vacation means:

Reuniting with family 71% Visiting friends 61% Finding love 33% Sparking up an ongoing relationship 29%

The eDreams' poll also looked into our social habits, from how we feel about food as part of our holidays to how much we are likely to post on social media.

eDreams asked respondents about their attitudes to food whilst travelling, with 24% stating that they would now seek accommodation which offers its own kitchen in order to prepare food for themselves. The US respondents had the highest percentage for this across all global markets at 42%. Globally, 21% reported that they would be more likely to eat out in restaurants than when travelling pre-pandemic, with Americans leading again with 34%. The largest percentage (38%) responded that while they felt little had changed, food has still played a significant factor in their holiday plans however this figure among Americans drops to 20%, despite being the market most willing to learn to cook local food when travelling abroad (39%).

And Social Media? The US reports the highest likelihood of increased social media use (in all age groups) when travelling across all global markets. 40% of respondents believe that they will be more active on social media than before the pandemic, which is significantly more than all other nations polled.

* Survey conducted by OnePoll between 16-29 September 2020, across the UK, USA, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Sweden. With a group of 10,000 total respondents.

** Poll conducted by One Poll between 8th to 14th February 2022. 10,000 respondents from the UK, US, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, and Germany, of which 2000 were from the USA. Respondents were all adults who have been on holiday in the last 5 years. Some multiple-choice questions can add percentages higher than 100%.

