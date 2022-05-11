RYB Education, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

BEIJING, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RYB Education, Inc. ("RYB" or the "Company") (NYSE: RYB), a leading early childhood education service provider in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Summary
- Number of students enrolled at directly operated facilities was 33,890 as of December 31, 2021, compared with 34,011 as of December 31, 2020.
- Net revenues increased by 0.7% to $47.4 million, compared with $47.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Gross profit decreased by 14.9% to $10.2 million, compared with $11.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million, compared with $9.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders[1] of RYB for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, compared with $10.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
- Cash used in operating activities was $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.1 million cash used in operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2020.
[1] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.
Full Year 2021 Financial Summary
- Net revenues increased by 64.3% to $180.3 million, compared with $109.7 million for 2020.
- Gross profit was $31.2 million, compared with a gross loss of $7.2 million for 2020.
- Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for 2021 was $6.8 million, compared with net loss of $37.3 million for 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders[2] of RYB for 2021 was $5.4million, compared with adjusted net loss of $34.4 million for 2020.
[2] Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests. See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and non-GAAP results" included elsewhere in this earnings release.
"Over the past year, we continued to commit ourselves to the healthy and sustainable development of preschool education in China by strictly adhering to policies and rules implemented by the regulators. As we smoothly finished the fourth quarter and 2021, our business operations have notably recovered from the ongoing COVID-19 impacts. Children and their families also appreciate the series of effective measures that we adopted during this period, and speak highly of the quality of our educational services and products. This underpins our improved capability to navigate through COVID-19 and stronger business resilience." said Ms. Yanlai Shi, Co-founder, Director and Chief Executive Officer of RYB.
"Earlier in March, we announced the divestiture of our directly operated kindergarten business in China, which marks a key milestone in enhancing compliance with regulation and further transforming the Company's business model. Going forward, we will focus on making the Company a powerful education service platform to provide end-to-end services across brand, content, systems, training, among others, to educational institutions." concluded Ms. Shi.
Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 0.7% to $47.4 million, from $47.1 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Service revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 2.5% to $46.1 million, from $44.9 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily caused by the increase in tuition fee from the Company's directly operated kindergartens in China, which was due to the increase of student enrollments. Increase in training fee revenue also contribute to the increase in service revenues.
Product revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 36.2% to $1.4 million, from $2.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $37.3 million, a 6.0% increase from $35.1 million for the same quarter of 2020. Cost of revenues for services for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $36.6 million, compared with $33.7 million for the same quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to increase in staff compensation and increase in direct cost of the Company's directly operated kindergarten business. Cost of products revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.7 million, compared with $1.4 million for the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was generally in line with the decrease in product revenues.
Gross Profit and Gross Margin
Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased by 14.9% to $10.2 million, compared with $11.9 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 21.4%, compared with 25.3% for the same quarter last year.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $10.0 million, compared with $10.8 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $9.7 million, compared with $10.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020.
Selling expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.8 million, compared with $0.4 million for the same quarter of 2020.
General and administrative ("G&A") expenses for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $4.7 million, a 43.2% decrease from $8.2 million for the same quarter of 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $4.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $7.5 million for the same quarter of 2020. The decrease in G&A expenses excluding share-based compensation expenses was primarily due to a one-off credit loss of $3.4 million incurred in the fourth quarter of 2020. The share-based compensation expenses included in G&A expenses were $0.3 million for the quarter.
Impairment loss on goodwill was $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to nil for the same quarter of 2020.
Impairment loss on long-lived asset was nil for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Operating Income
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $0.1million, compared with $1.2 million of operating income for the same quarter last year. Adjusted operating income[3] was $0.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $1.9 million for the same quarter of 2020.
[3] Adjusted operating income is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses.
Net Income/loss
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.7 million, compared with $9.3 million for the same quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests, for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $1.5 million, compared with $10.0 million for the same quarter of 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per American depositary share ("ADS") attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $0.17 and $0.16, compared with basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of $0.34 and $0.33 respectively, for the same quarter of 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders[4] of RYB for the fourth quarter of 2021 were both $0.05, compared with both $0.36 for the same quarter of 2020.
EBITDA[5] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $3.7 million, compared with $5.2 million for the same period of 2020. Adjusted EBITDA[6] for the fourth quarter of 2021 was $4.0 million, compared with $5.9 million for the same quarter of 2020.
[4] Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses.
[5] EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization and income tax expenses.
[6] Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, interest expenses, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses.
Operating Cash Flow
Cash used in operating activities was $11.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2021, compared with $2.1 million of cash used in operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020.
Full Year of 2021 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the full year of 2021 were $180.3 million, compared with $109.7 million for 2020.
Services revenues for the full year of 2021 were $172.4 million, compared with $103.1 million for 2020. The increase was primarily due to a significant increase in tuition fee revenue, as the Company's directly operated facilities in China were in normal operation during most of 2021 whereas those facilities, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, were temporarily closed for most of the first nine months of 2020.
Product revenues for the full year of 2021 were $7.9 million, compared with $6.6 million for 2020. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the amount of merchandise sold through the Company's franchise network, the operation of which was temporarily suspended operations during most of the first nine months of 2020 caused by COVID-19 pandemic.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the full year of 2021 was $149.1 million, compared with $116.9 million for 2020. Cost of services revenues for the full year of 2021 was $145.5 million, compared with $113.3 million for 2020. The increase was primarily due to increase in staff compensation and direct cost of the Company's directly operated kindergarten business. Cost of products revenues for the full year of 2021 was $3.7 million, compared with $3.6 million for 2020.
Gross Profit / Loss
Gross profit for the full year of 2021 was $31.2 million, compared with a gross loss of $7.2 million for 2020.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the full year of 2021 were $27.3 million, compared with $36.2 million for 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, operating expenses were $25.3 million, compared with $33.3 million for 2020.
Selling expenses were $2.5 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $1.3 million for 2020.
G&A expenses for the full year of 2021 were $20.3 million, compared with $24.3 million for 2020. Excluding share-based compensation expenses, G&A expenses were $18.3 million for the full year of 2021, compared with $21.5million for 2020. The decrease was primarily due to a one-off credit loss of $4.3 million for other receivables and loan receivables incurred in 2020.
Impairment loss on goodwill was $4.6 million for the full year of 2021, compared to $8.5 million for 2020.
Impairment loss on long-lived asset was nil for the full year of 2021, compared to $2.1 million for 2020.
Operating Income/loss
Operating income for the full year of 2021 was $3.8 million, compared with operating loss of $43.4 million for 2020. Adjusted operating income for 2021 was $5.9 million, compared with adjusted operating loss of $40.5 million for 2020.
Impairment loss on long-term investment
Impairment loss on long-term investment for the full year of 2021 was nil, compared with $2.4 million for 2020.
Net Income/loss
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the full year of 2021 was $6.8 million, compared with a loss of $37.3 million for 2020. Adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB, which excludes the impact of share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests, for the full year of 2021 was $5.4 million, compared with a loss of $34.4 million for 2020.
Basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the full year of 2021 were $0.24 and $0.23, compared with basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of both $1.32 for 2020. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
Adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB for the full year of 2021 were both $0.19, compared with adjusted basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders of RYB of both $1.22 for 2020.
EBITDA for the full year of 2021 was $20.0 million, compared with a loss of $29.3 million for 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 was $22.0 million, compared with a loss of $26.4 million for 2020.
Balance Sheet
As of December 31, 2021, the Company had total cash and cash equivalents of $65.3 million, compared with $53.5 million as of December 31, 2020. The increase in cash and cash equivalents balance was mainly due to the operating cash inflow of $19.2 million throughout the full year of 2021 as a result of tuition fees collected at the Company's directly operated facilities.
The Divestiture of the Company's Directly Operated Kindergarten Business in China
On March 1, 2022, the subsidiaries of the Company, Beijing RYB Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("RYB Technology") and Qiyuan Education Technology (Tianjin) Co., Ltd ("TJ Qiyuan") have entered into termination agreements with certain variable interest entities ("the previous VIEs"), Beijing RYB Children Education Technology Development Co., Ltd ("Beijing RYB") and Beiyao Technology Development Co., Ltd. ("Beiyao"). By entering into those termination agreements, the Company no longer has contractual control over its directly operated kindergarten business (the "Divestiture").
This Divestiture includes the termination of agreements by and among RYB Technology, TJ Qiyuan, Beijing RYB, Beiyao and their shareholders. As a result, 90 directly operated kindergartens are divested. As the consideration for the termination of VIE agreements, an aggregate amount of RMB158.5 million will be paid in installments to RYB Technology and TJ Qiyuan. At the same time, to ensure ongoing stability and sustained provision of quality kindergarten education, the subsidiaries of the Company have entered into a series of service agreements to provide brand royalty, training, management IT system, recruitment, and curriculum design services to the previous VIEs and/or their subsidiaries. The Divestiture becomes effective on April 30, 2022.
As part of the Divestiture, RYB Technology has entered into a loan agreement with Beijing RYB and Beiyao to reflect the net balance of historical inter-company lending and borrowing, the exact amount of which is subject to the further audit procedure completion.
The pro forma statements of financial position and pro forma statements of operations of all the entities as a group that would be deconsolidated through the Divestiture, as well as those of all entities that remain in the Group as of and for the year ended December 31, 2021, as if the Divestiture had become effective on January 1, 2021, are also attached with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We use EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, each a non-GAAP financial measure, in evaluating our operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, and income tax expenses; adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income excluding depreciation, amortization, income tax expenses, and share-based compensation expenses; adjusted operating income is defined as operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses; adjusted net income attributable to ordinary shareholders is defined as net income attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests; and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders are defined as basic and diluted net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses and changes of redeemable non-controlling interests.
We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be distorted by the effect of certain expenses that we include in income from operations and net income. We believe that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by our management in its financial and operational decision-making.
EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, should not be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to net income or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. Investors are encouraged to review the historical adjusted financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures. EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, and adjusted basic and diluted net income per ADS, presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to our data. We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of
December 31,
December 31,
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
65,263
53,454
Term deposits
215
-
Accounts receivable, net
1,300
1,844
Inventories
6,130
5,773
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,344
8,927
Loan receivables
-
107
Total current assets
82,252
70,105
Non-current assets:
Restricted cash
993
1,127
Property, plant and equipment, net
39,379
47,638
Goodwill
42,102
46,147
Intangible assets, net
12,737
14,179
Long-term investment
169
217
Deferred tax assets
22,803
21,168
Other non-current assets
8,668
14,438
Operating lease right-of-use assets
73,973
87,472
Total assets
283,076
302,491
Liabilities
Current liabilities:
Prepayments from customers, current portion
4,919
4,145
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
55,642
54,406
Income tax payable
20,888
18,592
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
13,890
16,856
Deferred revenue, current portion
27,019
34,351
Long-term debt, current portion
-
7
Total current liabilities
122,358
128,357
Non-current liabilities:
Prepayments from customers, non-current portion
1,461
4,024
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
999
1,726
Other non-current liabilities
11,645
12,519
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,768
1,890
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
65,689
76,308
Total liabilities
203,920
224,824
Mezzanine equity
Redeemable non-controlling interests
4,942
9,988
Equity
Ordinary shares
29
29
Treasury stock
(8,667)
(10,321)
Additional paid-in capital
136,504
141,094
Statutory reserve
5,164
4,652
Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)
257
(1,468)
Accumulated deficit
(65,559)
(71,837)
Total RYB Education, Inc. shareholders' equity
67,728
62,149
Non-controlling interest
6,486
5,530
Total equity
74,214
67,679
Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and total equity
283,076
302,491
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenues:
Services
46,057
44,930
172,404
103,073
Products
1,368
2,143
7,909
6,642
Total net revenues
47,425
47,073
180,313
109,715
Cost of revenues:
Services
36,556
33,722
145,473
113,285
Products
710
1,420
3,669
3,616
Total cost of revenues
37,266
35,142
149,142
116,901
Gross profit/(loss)
10,159
11,931
31,171
(7,186)
Operating expenses
Selling expenses
816
416
2,491
1,285
General and administrative expenses
4,654
8,198
20,286
24,313
Impairment loss on goodwill
4,559
-
4,559
8,454
Impairment loss on long-lived assets
-
2,148
-
2,148
Total operating expenses
10,029
10,762
27,336
36,200
Operating income/(loss)
130
1,169
3,835
(43,386)
Interest income
61
61
219
348
Government subsidy income
119
1,601
2,491
4,591
Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
621
216
439
96
Impairment loss on long-term investments
-
(519)
-
(2,432)
Income/(loss) before income taxes
931
2,528
6,984
(40,783)
Less: Income tax expense (benefit)
1,008
(8,298)
3,440
215
(Loss)/income before gain/(loss) in equity
(77)
10,826
3,544
(40,998)
Gain/(loss) from equity method investment
101
39
(15)
(185)
Net income/(loss)
24
10,865
3,529
(41,183)
Less: Net (loss)/ income attributable to non-
(1,179)
1,550
189
(3,903)
Decrease in redeemable non-
(3,450)
-
(3,450)
-
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary
4,653
9,315
6,790
(37,280)
Net income/(loss) per share attributable to
Basic
0.17
0.34
0.24
(1.33)
Diluted
0.16
0.33
0.23
(1.33)
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
Basic
0.05
0.34
0.19
(1.33)
Diluted
0.05
0.33
0.19
(1.33)
Weighted average shares used in calculating
Basic
28,003,415
27,792,174
28,208,734
28,122,851
Diluted
28,796,018
28,196,921
28,962,480
28,122,851
Note 1: Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(in thousands of U.S. dollars)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income/(loss)
24
10,865
3,529
(41,183)
Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax
Change in cumulative foreign currency
1,938
1,089
1,785
(1,036)
Total comprehensive income/(loss)
1,962
11,954
5,314
(42,219)
Less: Comprehensive (loss)/income
(4,403)
2,143
(3,201)
(3,330)
Comprehensive income/(loss)attributable to
6,365
9,811
8,515
(38,889)
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS
(in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share, ADS, per share and per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Operating income/(loss)
130
1,169
3,835
(43,386)
Share-based compensation expenses
324
703
2,021
2,930
Adjusted operating income/(loss)
454
1,872
5,856
(40,456)
Net income/(loss) attributable to ordinary
4,653
9,315
6,790
(37,280)
Share-based compensation expenses
324
703
2,021
2,930
Decrease in redeemable non-
(3,450)
-
(3,450)
-
Adjusted net income/(loss) attributable to
1,527
10,018
5,361
(34,350)
Net income/(loss)
24
10,865
3,529
(41,183)
Add: Income tax expense (benefit)
1,008
(8,298)
3,440
215
Depreciation and amortization
2,662
2,590
13,048
11,670
EBITDA
3,694
5,157
20,017
(29,298)
Share-based compensation expenses
324
703
2,021
2,930
Adjusted EBITDA
4,018
5,860
22,038
(26,368)
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
0.17
0.34
0.24
(1.33)
Net income/(loss) per ADS attributable to
0.16
0.33
0.23
(1.33)
Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS
0.05
0.36
0.19
(1.22)
Adjusted net income/(loss) per ADS
0.05
0.36
0.19
(1.22)
Weighted average shares used in calculating
28,003,415
27,792,174
28,208,734
28,122,851
Weighted average shares used in calculating
28,796,018
28,196,921
28,962,480
28,122,851
Weighted average shares used in calculating
28,796,018
28,196,921
28,962,480
28,122,851
Adjusted net income/(loss) per share
0.05
0.36
0.19
(1.22)
Adjusted net income/(loss) per share attributable to
0.05
0.36
0.19
(1.22)
Note 1: Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
As of December 31, 2021
Consolidated
Divestiture
Divestiture
Non
Adjustment
Divestiture
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
65,263
31,892
-
33,371
Term deposits
215
215
-
-
Accounts receivable
1,300
27
-
1,273
Inventories
6,130
-
-
6,130
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,344
6,409
-
2,935
Total current assets
82,252
38,543
-
43,709
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
993
993
-
-
Property, plant and equipment, net
39,379
32,967
-
6,412
Goodwill
42,102
22,925
-
19,177
Intangible assets, net
12,737
1,638
-
11,099
Long-term investments
169
-
-
169
Deferred tax assets
22,803
13,969
-
8,834
Other non-current assets
8,668
3,194
-
5,474
Operating lease right-of-use assets
73,973
49,581
-
24,392
Amounts due from related parties (for Divestiture)
-
-
22,576
22,576
Amounts due from related parties
-
-
44,664
44,664
TOTAL ASSETS
283,076
163,810
67,240
186,506
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Prepayments from customers, current portion
4,919
183
-
4,736
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
55,642
32,337
-
23,305
Income tax payable
20,888
20,020
-
868
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
13,890
8,503
-
5,387
Deferred revenue, current portion
27,019
18,865
-
8,154
Long-term debt, current portion
-
-
-
-
Amounts due to related parties
-
44,664
44,664
-
Total current liabilities
122,358
124,572
44,664
42,450
Non-current liabilities
Prepayments from customers, non-current portion
1,461
540
-
921
Deferred revenue, non-current portion
999
-
-
999
Other non-current liabilities
11,645
2,071
-
9,574
Deferred income tax liabilities
1,768
14
-
1,754
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
65,689
47,239
-
18,450
TOTAL LIABILITIES
203,920
174,436
44,664
74,148
NET ASSETS(LIABILITIES)
79,156
(10,626)
22,576
112,358
UNAUDITED PRO FORMA STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data, or otherwise noted)
For the year ended December 31, 2021
Consolidated
Divestiture
Divestiture
Non
Adjustment
Divestiture
Net revenues
180,313
102,966
-
77,347
Cost of revenues
149,142
94,590
-
54,552
Gross profit
31,171
8,376
-
22,795
Selling expenses
2,491
1,291
-
1,200
General and administrative expenses
20,286
2,181
-
18,105
Impairment loss on goodwill
4,559
4,559
-
-
Total operating expenses
27,336
8,031
-
19,305
Operating income
3,835
345
-
3,490
Interest income
219
144
-
75
Government subsidy income
2,491
1,053
-
1,438
Gain(loss) on disposal of subsidiaries
439
459
-
(20)
Gain on divestiture
-
-
34,068
34,068
Income before income taxes
6,984
2,001
34,068
39,051
Less: Income tax expenses
3,440
1,126
-
2,314
Income before loss from equity method investments
3,544
875
-
36,737
Loss from equity method investments
(15)
(8)
-
(7)
Net income
3,529
867
34,068
36,730
