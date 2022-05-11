SWEEPING CORPORATION OF AMERICA ACQUIRES INDIANA PROPERTY SERVICES

Acquisition Grows SCA's Market Leading Position in Indianapolis

CLEVELAND, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweeping Corporation of America ("SCA"), the largest power sweeping company in the United States, acquired Indiana Property Services, LLC. ("IPS"). IPS, located in Indianapolis, IN, provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies throughout the region. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

SCA's acquisition of IPS is the seventh transaction in 2022 and fifth in the Indianapolis market. Combined with the September 2021 acquisitions of Clean Sweep Lot Service and BLT Environmental, the transaction expands SCA's capabilities to provide services to customers in the region.

"The addition of IPS supports our commitment to provide best-in-class services to the great State of Indiana," said Michael Latanza, Chief Development, SCA. "We are excited to welcome their talented team to the SCA family."

This marks SCA's 42nd acquisition to-date. With these transactions, SCA has grown its team to over 1,900 employees in its over 60 locations.

ABOUT SCA

Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, SCA is the largest power sweeping services company in the United States. SCA self-performs power sweeping for highways, streets, industrial and commercial applications for both private and government entities. For more information on SCA, please visit www.sweepingcorp.com.

ABOUT INDIANA PROPERTY SERVICE, LLC

Founded in 2004, IPS provides sweeping services to commercial customers and property management companies around the Indianapolis metro region. IPS's mission is to provide the most comprehensive suite of sweeping services to its customers.

