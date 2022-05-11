Wilmington Trust Adds Terisa Heine as Senior Wealth Fiduciary Advisor to Palm Beach Office

WILMINGTON, Del., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilmington Trust, a leader in wealth management and corporate and institutional services, said today that Terisa Heine has been hired as a senior wealth fiduciary advisor in its North Palm Beach, Florida office.

In her new role, Heine will be responsible for managing the ongoing fiduciary needs of significant personal trust clients throughout Florida. She helps to ensure that each trust is administered in accordance with its specific provisions and that trusts' terms are carried out with the utmost fiduciary oversight.

Heine's hire is one of many that Wilmington Trust has recently announced across its business units. The firm has also committed to add a significant number of new professionals, broadening its expertise, and will be doubling the number of client-facing colleagues over the next two years.

"Welcoming Terisa to Florida's growing team further strengthens the growth we are aiming for to better serve clients," said Ted Brown, wealth regional executive for Wilmington Trust. "Having a Palm Beach local like Terisa on our team speaks to our team's commitment to the local community."

Prior to joining Wilmington Trust, Heine served as a senior fiduciary advisor at Regions Private Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Private Bank. She has more than three decades of wealth management experience.

"Bringing my experience to Wilmington Trust is an exciting opportunity, and I look forward to providing our clients with the excellent service they've come to expect from Wilmington Trust," says Heine.

Heine is a graduate of the Florida Trust and Wealth Management School and is a Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA) and an Accredited Asset Management Specialist (AAMS). She is a member of the Palm Beach County Estate Planning Council.

ABOUT WILMINGTON TRUST

Wilmington Trust's Wealth Management offers a wide array of personal trust, planning, fiduciary, asset management, private banking, and family office services designed to help high-net-worth individuals and families grow, preserve, and transfer wealth. Wilmington Trust focuses on serving families with whom it can build long-term relationships, many of which span multiple generations.

Wilmington Trust also provides Corporate and Institutional Services for clients around the world.

Wilmington Trust has clients in all 50 states and numerous countries, with offices throughout the United States and internationally in London, Dublin, Paris, and Frankfurt. For more information, visit www.wilmingtontrust.com.

