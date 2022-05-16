PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS COLLABORATES WITH MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL TO BRING THE LUXURY COLLECTION BRAND TO CAP CANA

Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort, is Slated to Debut as the Brand's First All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic

PLANTATION, Fla., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ: PLYA, Playa), a leading owner and operator of all-inclusive resorts in Mexico and the Caribbean, and Marriott International, Inc. today announced an agreement between Francisco Martínez, the owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Marriott International to debut Marriott's first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort. The new resort is expected to open in summer 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.

(PRNewsfoto/Playa Management USA, LLC) (PRNewswire)

Sanctuary Cap Cana is Slated to Debut as The Luxury Collection's First All-Inclusive Resort in the Dominican Republic

Nestled in the heart of the Dominican Republic, the resort is located in Cap Cana, a private enclave in Punta Cana comprised of 30,000 acres of flawless beaches. Visitors will experience a wide variety of attractions, including the "Punta Espada" golf course designed by Jack Nicklaus, a state-of-the-art marina with more than 150 slips accommodating yachts up to 150-feet, as well as an equestrian center featuring two world-class polo fields designed by Alejandro Batros.

The adults-only 325-room resort underwent a renovation in 2019 and includes five a la carte restaurants, six bars, five pools, and Sanctuary Town, the resort's own nightlife destination. Owned by Francisco Martínez, Sanctuary Cap Cana is expected to become the first Playa managed resort under a Marriott International brand.

"We are thrilled to bring our first The Luxury Collection all-inclusive brand extension to the Dominican Republic and we are grateful to the Martínez family for developing such a unique resort," said Laurent de Kousemaeker, Chief Development Officer, Caribbean and Latin America, Marriott International. "We are also excited for the opportunity to work with Playa Hotels & Resorts, a very reputable all-inclusive operator."

"In our first joint venture with Marriott International, Sanctuary Cap Cana is the perfect choice for the level of style and sophistication that has made Marriott's The Luxury Collection resorts the standard-bearer for unique, one-of-a-kind vacations," said Fernando Mulet, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Playa Hotels & Resorts. "I would like to personally thank Mr. Martinez for his continuous trust in Playa and commitment to the success of this magnificent property."

Marriott International entered the segment in 2019, leveraging seven of its world-renowned brands, and currently offers a portfolio of 28 all-inclusive properties,. The Luxury Collection Hotels & Resorts brand features 123 hotels globally in 41 countries and territories.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA, "Playa") is a leading owner, operator and developer of all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in popular vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa owns and/or manages a total portfolio consisting of 22 resorts (8,366 rooms) located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. Playa leverages years of all-inclusive resort operating expertise and relationships with globally recognized hospitality brands to provide a best in class experience and exceptional value to its guests, while building a direct relationship to improve customer acquisition cost and drive repeat business. Playa owns and manages 15 resorts (6,004 rooms) located throughout Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. Playa also owns two resorts in the Dominican Republic that are managed by a third party and manages five resorts on behalf of third-party owners. For more information, please visit playaresorts.com.

About The Luxury Collection® Hotels & Resorts

The Luxury Collection® is comprised of world-renowned hotels and resorts offering unique, authentic experiences that evoke lasting, treasured memories. For the global explorer, The Luxury Collection offers a gateway to the world's most exciting and desirable destinations. Each hotel and resort is a unique and cherished expression of its location; a portal to the destination's indigenous charms and treasures. Originated in 1906 under the CIGA® brand as a collection of Europe's most celebrated and iconic properties, today The Luxury Collection brand is a glittering ensemble of more than 120 of the world's finest hotels and resorts in more than 40 countries and territories. All of these hotels, many of them centuries old, are internationally recognized as being among the world's finest. For more information and new openings, visit theluxurycollection.com or follow Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Luxury Collection is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Playa Management USA, LLC