Black Rock Coffee Bar Adds a Fifth Location to Mesa, Arizona

The coffee chain founded in Oregon now has 27 locations in Arizona

PORTLAND, Ore., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Rock Coffee Bar continues to expand its footprint in the state of Arizona with the opening of its fifth store in Mesa and 27th in the state. Black Rock has launched three stores in Arizona this year and 12 in Arizona since the beginning of 2021.

Black Rock Coffee Bar's Iced Caramel Truffle (PRNewswire)

"We're excited to continue investing in Arizona with the opening of our 5th Mesa location."

Opening on May 20th, the 2,000-square-foot store is located at 5247 South Ellsworth Road between E. Prairie Ave and E. Peterson Ave. Black Rock will celebrate its grand opening by offering all customers free 16 oz. drinks all day at this location as well as other specials throughout the following week.

"We're excited to continue investing in Arizona with the opening of our 5th Mesa location," said Josh Pike, CEO of Black Rock Coffee Bar. "We are building a strong presence within the Mesa community, and this new location will deepen our customer relationships and extend our reach as we strive to be the coffee and caffeine provider of choice in Arizona."

With nearly 110 stores across the U.S., the popular coffee chain that is guided by three principles - coffee, community and connection, is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Its mission is to be a positive force in the communities it serves.

Founded in 2008 in Portland, Oregon, an area of the Pacific Northwest known for its coffee excellence, Black Rock Coffee Bar continues its rapid expansion in the West and into the Sunbelt with locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Texas and Washington. The Portland Business Journal recently named the boutique coffee chain the 2021 Fastest Growing Private Company in Oregon and SW Washington.

About Black Rock Coffee Bar

Black Rock Coffee Bar is a national boutique coffee shop that is known for its premium roasted coffees, teas, smoothies and flavorful Fuel® energy drinks. Founded as a family owned and operated business in Oregon in 2008, Black Rock Coffee Bar has grown to more than 100 retail locations in seven states.

The Black Rock culture prides itself on not only being a positive force for the communities it serves, but also the team members that fuel their locations day in and day out. An important aspect of their team mission is to recognize those that go above and beyond by displaying the 4G's of Black Rock - grit, growth, gratitude, and grace.

For more information, visit https://br.coffee/

Black Rock Coffee Bar Logo (PRNewsfoto/Black Rock Coffee Bar) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Black Rock Coffee Bar