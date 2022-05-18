Noodles & Company Expands Menu Innovation with National LEANguini Launch and Asian Broth Bowls Test

LEANguini is now available at Noodles & Company Nationwide as Three New Broth Bowls Enter the Test Phase at Select Restaurants

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company , (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, introduced its newest menu innovations today with the national launch of its propriety new noodle, LEANguini, and the test of three new Asian inspired broth-based bowls, providing guests with new exciting flavors and craveable menu options.

On the heels of recently introducing its new brand positioning, Uncommon Goodness, the brand is delivering on its promise to continue bringing its guests unmatched freshness and convenience. LEANguini, the brand's most innovative noodle that defies all pasta logic with its nutritional composition, is now available at all Noodles' 450+ restaurants. The new Asian Broth Bowls, which bring brand-new flavorful dishes to Noodles' menu, are now available in select test markets.

LEANguini Now Available Nationally

After a successful test launch, LEANguini is now available nationwide at all Noodles & Company locations. The proprietary, first-of-its-kind noodle was created in-house by Noodles' culinary team to have the same satisfying taste and texture as a regular linguini but 56% fewer net carbs and 44% higher protein than traditional wheat pasta noodles.

To introduce LEANguini nationally, Noodles has paired the flavorful light noodle with an all-new craveable dish, LEANguini Lemon Parmesan. The dish pairs LEANguini noodles with a lemon parmesan sauce, roasted zucchini, Roma tomatoes, and spinach, topped with parmesan and parsley. Additionally, guests who already have a favorite dish at Noodles can substitute LEANguini into any dish for $1* to create a perfect pairing.

"As we've innovated our menu over the past few years bringing forward more health-focused options and balanced dishes, we've seen more and more guests change their eating habits and try our healthier menu options," said Stacey Pool, chief marketing officer at Noodles & Company. "With the versatility of LEANguini and how well it complements every dish on our menu, we anticipate many guests will transition to this noodle because its taste, texture, and nutritional composition is unlike any other noodle available anywhere."

Flavorful New Asian Broth Bowls

Currently, Noodles brings forward bold and comforting Asian flavors with Japanese Pan Noodles and Pad Thai, along with newer options such as Grilled Orange Chicken Lo Mein and Spicy Korean Beef Noodle. Noodles' culinary team has created the brand's first-ever broth-based noodle bowls to elevate even more delicious Asian-inspired dishes on its menu.

To roll out the all-new broth bowls, Noodles is testing three new fresh flavorful dishes:

Japanese Chicken Broth Bowl: Creamy ramen pork broth with lo mein noodles and grilled chicken, carrots, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions.

Sesame Chicken Dumpling Broth Bowl: Chicken sesame-infused broth with chicken dumplings, lo mein noodles, carrots, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions.

Vietnamese Steak Broth Bowl: Traditional pho-style beef broth with rice noodles and steak, spinach, napa and red cabbage, topped with green onions and cilantro.

"Menu innovation has been at the core of who we are at Noodles — we are always looking for new ways to present our guests with exciting new flavor profiles made from premium fresh ingredients," said Nick Graff, executive chef and vice president of culinary at Noodles & Company. "We were inspired by the comforting taste and unique flavors of Asian cuisine to create our new broth bowls, and with guests already showing such affinity for the Asian options on our menu, the new broth bowls round out our beloved Asian options."

Asian Broth Bowls are available only at select test restaurants in Colorado, Illinois, and Ohio.

Order Noodles Today and Find More to Discover

Noodles makes it easy to order with the Noodles Rewards App and guests can enjoy its new dishes with in-restaurant, Quick Pick-up, curbside, and delivery options. In addition to LEANguini and its new Asian broth bowls, Noodles' guests will discover Cavatappi Lemon Parmesean with Shrimp as a new item on the menu along with the return of the fan-favorite dish Pasta Fresca, which is only available for online orders.

Noodles Rewards members earn points with every meal and new members can receive a free regular entrée after their first purchase using the Noodles Rewards app, valid for 30 days. Visit Noodles.com/rewards to become a Noodles Rewards member or download the Noodles Rewards app.

*Pricing subject to variance

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams. To learn more and to find the location nearest you, visit www.noodles.com

