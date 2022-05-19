b.well Connected Health named a Best Place to Work in Healthcare by Modern Healthcare

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- b.well(R) Connected Health , the digital transformation platform providing consumers a new front end to health care, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Healthcare .

b.well is a health care technology company providing platform services comprised of five core products that work together to enable health systems, payers, and employers with a configurable and personalized digital health experience for their populations. The b.well technology platform is transforming how people interact with the healthcare system by integrating data, insights, and partners into a single customized solution that helps people take control of their healthcare experience.

The award program identifies and recognizes a small group of outstanding employers from across the hundreds of thousands of companies in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

"We are honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the best employers in healthcare at a time when the industry continues to confront a myriad of workplace and economic challenges," said Kristen Valdes, CEO and Founder of b.well. "We have a team that wakes up every day with a passion to make healthcare simpler for all people. Consumers today have first-screen mobile access to every part of their lives except healthcare. Empowering people with a simple, transparent, and proactive experience to manage their health and that of their family is something we can all get behind."

b.well's unified consumer experience platform helps employers, insurance companies, health systems and retail pharmacies to provide a re-imagined healthcare experience for the populations they serve. The platform automates activities that previously required manual telephone calls and faxes, and allows customers to stay in touch with consumers in a hyper-personalized manner between doctor visits. Consumers gain a single launching point for their healthcare journey with access to all their health data from any source, as well as proactive insights and simple choice-based access to care options.

The end result is the transformation of healthcare's complexities into a simple, personalized experience that improves outcomes, promotes loyalty, and collapses several years of innovation into a few short months.

Modern Healthcare will reveal the ranked order of the winners on Sept. 29 at the Best Places to Work Gala in Nashville and also in an Oct. 3 magazine supplement.

About b.well Connected Health

b.well® Connected Health is a growth stage technology company founded in 2015 on a single-minded mission to transform healthcare into a simple, on-demand experience that puts patients at the center of the equation. Today, b.well delivers a digital technology platform with the power to transform how patients interact with the healthcare delivery system. The platform integrates data, insights, and partners into a single configurable solution that enables the kind of personalized and convenient health experience that can improve outcomes for patients and the companies that serve them. b.well serves health systems, health plans, retail pharmacies and self-insured employers.

