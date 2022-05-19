VIP Foundation and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Host Event to Build Kids Bunk Beds

Volunteers welcome to ensure no kid sleeps on the floor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Phoenix chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) and the VIP Foundation are holding a volunteer event on May 21st in Scottsdale to build and assemble 65 to 70 hand-made bunk beds for children and families in need.

Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help with building – no skills, materials or tools needed – and/or donate pillows, sheets and comforters designed for twin beds. Beds are delivered to children with a mattress and full set of bedding.

"In Arizona, we have built and delivered more than 2,200 beds, while nationally, we expect to hit 50,000 this year," said Joe Genovese, SHP's chapter president in Phoenix. "Our chapter is among the top 10 in the country because of amazing sponsors like VIP, and the 4,000 volunteers who have been right there with us since day one."

SHP is a national charity whose motto is "no kid sleeps on a floor in our town." The organization believes a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support for children, and there are too many kids across the country sleeping on couches, blankets and even floors.

The VIP Foundation – the charitable arm of Scottsdale-based V.I.P. Mortgage, Inc. – partnered with SHP after hearing from employees who were already volunteering with the organization. The foundation is solely dedicated to funding the most critical needs of the under-recognized and under-funded.

"SHP has provided a valuable service to underprivileged families for many years, and the VIP Foundation is privileged to contribute to such a meaningful cause and help build the beds for kids," said Phil Shumway, VIP foundation director.

VIP Foundation and Sleep in Heavenly Peace Build Day

Date: May 21, 2022

Time: 7:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Location: V.I.P. Mortgage, Inc., 9221 East Vía de Ventura, Scottsdale, AZ

The VIP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Scottsdale, Arizona solely dedicated to funding people, groups, organizations, and programs that address issues and improve the lives of others. The Foundation facilitates the growth and effectiveness of philanthropic contributions and expands the culture of giving to meet the needs of the community.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering hand-made bunk beds to children and families in need. Its mission is to ensure that no kid sleeps on the floor in our town.

