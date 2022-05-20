Operation HOPE Convenes Top Regulators and Leading Digital Asset Companies To Define How to Protect and Prosper in the Digital Economy

Conference Aims to Encourage Companies to Sign Investor Bill of Rights and Launch First Cryptocurrency Financial Literacy Curriculum

ATLANTA, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Operation HOPE hosted a Cryptocurrency + Digital Assets Summit that gathered a distinguished group of leaders from the regulatory community and digital finance space to examine the role of digital assets in today's economy. Themed "The Crypto Revolution: For Better or For Worse," the event was co-hosted by Operation HOPE Founder and CEO John Hope Bryant and Acting Comptroller of the Currency Michael Hsu.

During the inaugural HOPE Global Forums Cryptocurrency and Digital Assets Summit, leading voices from the public and private sectors explored the opportunities and challenges associated with crypto and digital assets such as NFTs and tokens. Regulators in the U.S., including the federal government's top three officials who are responsible for advising on matters involving policy affecting crypto and alternative currencies, discussed creating a set of rules that prioritizes consumer protection without stifling innovation.

"The rise in digital assets creates an opportunity to reinforce American leadership in the global financial system and bridge the gap for all— especially those who have historically been disenfranchised. But we must do it right," said John Hope Bryant, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Operation HOPE. "Education, transparency, and a long-term commitment from key partners is essential to ensuring a win for all."

Key takeaways from the conference included:

The announcement of a first-of-its-kind Cryptocurrency Financial Literacy Curriculum. Operation HOPE CEO John Hope Bryant and Professor Tonya Evans, Penn State University School of Law, will chair a blue-ribbon panel consisting of a diverse group of technology, business and finance leaders to develop the curriculum.





A challenge to other industry leaders to sign on to Operation HOPE's Investors' Bill of Rights, a national effort that encourages organizations and large institutions to commit to transparency and financial education for investors. The 10-point Bill of Rights is based on more than 20 years of experience that Operation HOPE has garnered through providing free financial literacy coaching and credit counseling services to more than 4 million individuals and small businesses.

"The future of America depends on how we proactively address new digital assets. I am excited to work with some of the most accomplished and innovative minds in America who are willing to help educate our next generation of leaders so that they can harness the full power of technology to build strong communities," Bryant added. "Their unique experiences and areas of expertise will help us find a path forward that benefits anyone who wants to explore— and ultimately take advantage of – this new digital frontier."

Digital assets, including cryptocurrencies, have seen explosive growth in recent years, surpassing a $3 trillion market cap last November and up from $14 billion just five years prior. Surveys suggest that around 16 percent of adult Americans – approximately 40 million people – have invested in, traded, or used cryptocurrencies. Over 100 countries are exploring or piloting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), a digital form of a country's sovereign currency.

