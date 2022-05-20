Weedoo Workboats Manufacturing Facility Receives ISO Certification

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of its quality management and product manufacturing processes, Weedoo Greenboat, Inc has received its ISO 9001: 2015 Certification from Registrar, Performance Review Institute (PRI) for its environmental workboat manufacturing facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Weedoo Workboats are rugged machines that are designed to mechanically harvest and remove aquatic vegetation and other contaminants in the most extreme and challenging conditions. (PRNewswire)

The principles of the ISO 9001: 2015 standard are specifically designated to recognize manufacturing companies like Weedoo who have implemented quality management systems that ensure consistent production of high-quality products, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement.

The Company's West Palm Beach, FL facility manufactures environmental workboats to mechanically remove aquatic vegetation, debris and spills from inland waterways. "Earning this certification further strengthens our position in the market by ensuring that product and service quality are an integral part of Weedoo's strategic program," comments Tara Lordi, Chief Executive Officer. "We are very proud that our company was able to attain this achievement. It is a tribute to the employees and their dedication to the quality process in everything they do."

Established in 1990, Weedoo Greenboat, Inc is a leading manufacturer of environmental workboats and amphibious work equipment for the aquatic weed harvesting industry and services customers worldwide.

The Company can be contacted via telephone: 561-204-5765 or reached through its corporate website: www.weedooboats.com

Weedoo® is a registered trademark of Weedoo Greenboat, Inc.

