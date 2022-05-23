GUADALAJARA, Mexico, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecho Tequila Soda announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Grupo Solave, one of Mexico's leading producers of Blue Agave, who also house state of the art Tequila manufacturing facilities in Amatitan, Jalisco. Concurrently, Hecho and Grupo Solave signed a supply agreement that ensures consistent, high quality supply of 100% Blue Agave Tequila, the primary ingredient in Hecho's Ready To Drink (RTD) canned Tequila Soda.

Hecho Tequila Soda (PRNewswire)

Hecho Tequila Soda receives strategic investment from Grupo Solave and signs bulk Tequila supply agreement

Hecho Tequila Soda was founded in 2018 by Zack Lister, a serial entrepreneur and founder of Canada's largest cold pressed juice company, with a desire to create a premium, tequila based canned cocktail that does not compromise on quality and authenticity. Hecho has always been produced with 100% Blue Agave Tequila, and this partnership with Grupo Solave will ensure supply-side alignment for exceptional quality and long-term cost control. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with Grupo Solave who are so deeply rooted in the agave industry. This partnership gives us a lot of confidence in taking our business to the next level", says Lister. "Having consistent supply lines is essential as demand for tequila has been growing exponentially."

Grupo Solave has over twelve years of experience in the growth, commercialization and transformation of blue agave and produces tequila for several high-profile brands in the sector including Kendall Jenner's 818 Tequila.

"The RTD category is growing rapidly and partnering with Hecho allows us to diversify and become part of an exciting space. We are delighted to provide our tequila as the key ingredient to an amazing product", says Fernando Perez, CEO of Grupo Solave.

The deal with Grupo Solave is the next step for Hecho to build on its presence as a leader in the spirit based RTD category. Solave's investment will enable Hecho to increase inventory and expand its sales and marketing efforts throughout its North America wide distribution network.

About Hecho Tequila Soda

Never compromising on quality or authenticity, Hecho Tequila Soda is made in the heart of Guadalajara, Jalisco and contains only three ingredients: 100% Blue Agave Tequila, natural lime flavor and carbonated water. Gluten free, zero carbs and only 96 calories make Hecho one of the cleanest canned cocktails in the RTD category. Hecho Tequila Soda is available in select markets across the U.S. and Canada.

Information about the Company (and where to find Hecho near you) can be found at:

For more information about sales and distribution opportunities, please contact:

About Grupo Solave

With over twelve years of experience, Grupo Solave focuses on the growth, commercialization, and transformation of Blue Agave, through three business units, to create quality solutions that adapt to the global market's needs. Grupo Solave have achieved to be a worldwide leader in Agave Syrup production, one of the leading companies growing Blue Agave plants in Mexico, and Tequila producer for many important brands in the sector.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or refers to forward-looking information, including but not limited to the growth of the brand and projections regarding entry into new markets. Forward-looking information is based on current expectations that involve a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as required under applicable securities laws.

Media contact:

Taylor Foxman

taylor@theindustrycollective.org

Grupo Solave (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hecho Tequila Soda